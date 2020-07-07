Advertisement

Roadtrippin’: Glamping at Orca Island Cabins

By Gilbert Cordova, Samie Solina
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:25 AM AKDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, AK (KTUU) - Roadtrippin’ is in full swing and if you are in the mood for an island getaway without leaving the 49th state, I have a treat for you.

Approximately eleven miles southeast of Seward, Alaska, nestled in Resurrection Bay is a cove shaped like a whale tail. It’s this shape that gives the area the name ‘Humpy’ Cove. On the far north end of Humpy Cove rests eight eco-friendly yurts built over the years on a private island and nearby shoreline by Dennis and Susan Swiderski, owners of the Orca Island Cabins.

I know what you’re probably thinking, how much does it cost? Well here is a quick and dirty breakdown. For a full breakdown, click here.

  • One night - two guests = $779.50
  • Two nights - two guests = $1,428.40
  • Three nights - two guests = $2,139.10
  • Three nights - four guests = $3,505.70

The prices may seem jarring but the experience Samie Solina, Ellie Baty, and I had was fantastic.

From fishing gear to kayaks, the Swiderskis want guests who arrive ready for an adventure to know that all the gear they need is ready and available for whatever activity they prefer.

It's an experience like no other- and the Swiderskis think it's a gift worth sharing with others.

“People go why didn’t you just put a house up here? And we never thought of doing that. Never once, we always thought we wanted to make it available for others and we’re happy to invite everybody here and that’s really good to see it’s good to feel the purity of the land here,” said Susan Swiderski.

Speaking of kayaking, can you believe that you can jump in one and paddle to a waterfall?

That’s exactly what the three of us did as soon as we docked on the island. Armed with Gopros and a sense of adventure, we went about 30 minutes away from our yurts to find a breathtaking waterfall.

Aside from the island adventure feels you get from being on the island, there is a sense of being at a “home away from home.” As soon as the day winds down, you can find many of your yurt-mates circled around a fire. And it’s not just those taking in the glamping experience, the Swiderskis also take some time to relax and mingle with their guests.

All and all, glamping at Orca Island Cabins was a success. Aside from almost losing my hat.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook Southcentral just before 11 p.m. Sunday, May 30, 2021.
Large earthquake shakes Southcentral Alaska
Two have been rescued and three are still stranded at Wrangell-St. Elias National Park.
2 rescued, 3 still waiting on assistance in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park
After 29 years downtown, the Anchorage Market is up and running at its new home.
Locals are enjoying the new location of the Anchorage Market, plus the free parking
The trooper who shot a suspect in a Holy Cross homicide has been identified
An Eagle River resident caught video of a young moose running in her backyard.
Watch: Young moose enjoys an Eagle River backyard, mama moose isn’t having it

Latest News

A vehicle collided with a utility transformer box near 16th Avenue and Bragaw Street on Monday,...
Vehicle collision with utility transformer causes power outage
COVID-19 vaccine.
Free COVID-19 vaccines for Alaska tourists begins June 1
The Double Eagle, a completely remodeled shrimp boat with some of the best views of Kachemak...
Roadtrippin’: Sleeping aboard a ship
Two have been rescued and three are still stranded at Wrangell-St. Elias National Park.
2 rescued, 3 still waiting on assistance in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park
Monday, May 31 Memorial Day Forecast
Monday, May 31 Memorial Day Forecast