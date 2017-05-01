Advertisement

Roadtrippin’: Rebecca Palsha hits the open road

(KTUU)
By Ariane Aramburo
Published: May. 1, 2017 at 7:59 AM AKDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This year’s Roadtrippin’ Alaska team consists of Channel 2′s Rebecca Palsha, Travis Khachatoorian and Beth Verge. Palsha will take the first leg of the trip. They’ll travel the state bringing you stories of earth, tradition and self. This year’s theme is focusing on the people in the state. Everything from artists who use some pretty unusual tools to families who have take recycling and living off the grid to the next level. Don’t forget to watch for the Roadtrippin’ Alaska keyword each day during the stories. Enter for your chance to win.

Caption

Most Read

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook Southcentral just before 11 p.m. Sunday, May 30, 2021.
Large earthquake shakes Southcentral Alaska
Two have been rescued and three are still stranded at Wrangell-St. Elias National Park.
2 rescued, 3 still waiting on assistance in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park
After 29 years downtown, the Anchorage Market is up and running at its new home.
Locals are enjoying the new location of the Anchorage Market, plus the free parking
The trooper who shot a suspect in a Holy Cross homicide has been identified
An Eagle River resident caught video of a young moose running in her backyard.
Watch: Young moose enjoys an Eagle River backyard, mama moose isn’t having it

Latest News

A vehicle collided with a utility transformer box near 16th Avenue and Bragaw Street on Monday,...
Vehicle collision with utility transformer causes power outage
COVID-19 vaccine.
Free COVID-19 vaccines for Alaska tourists begins June 1
The Double Eagle, a completely remodeled shrimp boat with some of the best views of Kachemak...
Roadtrippin’: Sleeping aboard a ship
Two have been rescued and three are still stranded at Wrangell-St. Elias National Park.
2 rescued, 3 still waiting on assistance in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park
Monday, May 31 Memorial Day Forecast
Monday, May 31 Memorial Day Forecast