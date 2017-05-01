Roadtrippin’: Rebecca Palsha hits the open road

This year’s Roadtrippin’ Alaska team consists of Channel 2′s Rebecca Palsha, Travis Khachatoorian and Beth Verge. Palsha will take the first leg of the trip. They’ll travel the state bringing you stories of earth, tradition and self. This year’s theme is focusing on the people in the state. Everything from artists who use some pretty unusual tools to families who have take recycling and living off the grid to the next level. Don’t forget to watch for the Roadtrippin’ Alaska keyword each day during the stories. Enter for your chance to win.

