Suspect arrested and identified in weekend shooting in Fairview, one man in the hospital

By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Mar. 16, 2020 at 7:10 AM AKDT
Anchorage police have arrested a 33-year-old suspect in a shooting over the weekend that left one man in the hospital.

Police say Eric Axelton was involved in an altercation outside an apartment building on the 1300 block of Denali Street near 13th Avenue in Fairview around 10 p.m. Saturday.

One adult male was found shot multiple times in the upper body and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

APD says Axelton faces multiple charges including Assault, Misconduct involving a Weapon, and Reckless Endangerment.

