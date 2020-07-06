Advertise With Us

The Channel 2 & CBS 5 Sales and Marketing teams are a diverse group of individuals that are Alaska’s Best at coaching clients through the complex task of promoting their business. Our team has a combined experience of over 150 years in Alaskan advertising and has worked with for-profit and non-profit organizations of all sizes and needs. When selecting means for promoting your organization, it’s important to consider the audience and know-how of the people wielding that power on your behalf. The marketing professionals with Channel 2 and CBS 5 are able to provide Alaska’s largest broadcast reach and have a number of diverse digital solutions available to fulfill your needs. Your investment and the future of your organization are in good hands with your Channel 2 and CBS 5 account executives.

We believe that every promotional need is unique and we want to take the time to learn about your goals. There are some resources available on this page for you, like our latest media kit , which gives a good overview of the audience we serve on television, and the tools we can use to reach that audience through digital means. Please call your account executive and schedule a time for a free consultation. If you are new to Channel 2, call our sales staff at 907-762-9217 and speak with a member of our team today!

Thank you for considering Channel 2 and CBS 5 as your advertising partners.

Tony Freije

General Sales Manager

tfreije@ktuu.com

(907) 762-9210