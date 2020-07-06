News and weather alerts from Alaska's News Source and Alaska's Weather Source are available for mobile devices (Colin Lamar | KTUU)

Stay informed on the go with breaking news and weather alerts from Alaska’s News Source and Alaska’s Weather Source.

Here’s how:

Alaska’s News Source News App If you use an iPhone or iPad, please click here to download the Alaska’s News Source news app.

For Android users, download the app here.

Alaska’s Weather Source App Features radar maps, severe weather alerts, your 10-day forecast and much more! For iOS users, Click here to download.

For Android users, Click here to download from the Google Play store.

Local News coverage and video on-demand VUit is an on-demand streaming app featuring Channel 2, CBS 5 and newscasts from Alaska’s News Source. Watch newscasts from Alaska’s News Source live, on-demand for up to 10 days, and selected archived video clips.

Click here to download the VUit app for iOS.

Click here to download the VUit app from the Google Play store.

Questions? Don’t hesitate to email us at web@ktuu.com

