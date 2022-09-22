Assisting Alaska (KTUU)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Channel 2 and CBS 5 are working with the American Red Cross of Alaska to encourage donations for Typhoon Merbok relief efforts.

Hit by a catastrophic storm, dozens of communities across Alaska’s western coast and the Aleutians continue to uncover destruction left behind from former Typhoon Merbok.

Families are displaced and in some communities, roads and runways are destroyed. While many prepare for freeze-up and winter, wind and water damage could be felt for months or even into 2023.

CLICK HERE to donate.