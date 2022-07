Closed Captioning or Audio Description Concerns

KTUU / KYES offers real-time Closed Captioning or Audio Description for select newscasts, breaking events, and special events.

For immediate concerns about our Closed Captioning or Audio Description, please contact us using one of the following methods. Email preferred.

Email: cc@KYES.com or cc@KTUU.com

Phone: 907-762-9202

Fax: 907-561-0882