Get the latest weather forecast and life-saving alerts at your fingertips with the Alaska’s Weather Source app.

The free iOS and Android apps include current conditions for your location, worldwide hourly and daily forecasts, weather alerts, latest earthquake information, live radar and satellite, weather headlines, photos and updates from our team of meteorologists at Alaska’s Weather Source.

For iOS users, click here to download it from the App Store.

For Android users, click here to download it from the Google Play store.