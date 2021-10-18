Our weekly Monday franchise, Telling Alaska’s Story, profiles people, places, history, and trends in the 49th State.

For thousands of soldiers, airmen and their families, life the behind the gates can be a unique experience known only to those who live it. Top secret missions, fighter jets at the ready, infantry pieces, strenuous war training. They live at the tip of the spear in the defense of our nation. But what is it really like to work and thrive among the Arctic warriors? Each Wednesday, Alaska’s News Source hosts Inside the Gates to share to with viewers and readers — stories that matter to all of Alaska’s military.

Healthy Living is a franchise segment that informs and empowers viewers to help make healthy decisions about food, nutrition, lifestyle, exercise and medical care.

Each summer, the Alaska’s News Source team road trips across the great state of Alaska in search of unique feature stories. We highlight unique adventures, people and places that make Alaska special. Follow our Roadtrippin’ crews for a summer adventure and play along with our annual iSpy game, where you can enter the keywords airing each day for your chance to win a prize.

If you haven’t already signed up, here’s your chance to join the KTUU Breakfast Club! Enter to win breakfast for your office, delivered by your friendly Alaska’s News Source Morning Edition news team! Your business and team will also be featured on Monday mornings on the our morning newscast.

Click here to enter: https://ktuu.secondstreetapp.com/KTUUBreakfastClub/

Each Wednesday, our Pet Project is a local shelter animal in need of a fur-ever home. We feature pets that are currently up for adoption through nonprofit shelters in the Anchorage metro area.

MomsEveryday is here to make Mom’s life easier. We accomplish this with the help of a variety of news sources, community journalists and comments and suggestions from moms like you. Some of the fantastic products and services featured on our site are sponsored by advertisers. We hope you find that some of our information will make your life easier!