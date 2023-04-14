FEED AK - Help End Hunger

Currently, 1 in 8 Alaskans, including 1 in 6 children, struggle with hunger.

Channel 2 and CBS 5 are partnering with the Food Bank of Alaska for the Feed AK initiative. 53% of Alaskans seeking food assistance must decide between groceries or rent, according to the Food Bank of Alaska. Click Here to Donate and help take one less worry off the table for thousands of Alaskan families.

Between April 17 - May 19 you can help Feed AK with a monetary donation or by dropping off food at the Food Bank of Alaska’s warehouse located at 2192 Viking Drive in Anchorage. Physical donations are accepted Monday through Friday from 8am - 4pm.

The Food Bank of Alaska works with 150 partner food pantries, soup kitchens, senior centers, and children’s programs across the state.