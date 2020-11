Alaska’s News Source, Carrs Safeway, and the Food Bank of Alaska have joined together again in 2020 to bring the Hunger Bag campaign to Alaska. Foods like peanut butter, canned vegetables, tuna, pasta, soup, and canned fruit are packed together by Carrs Safeway as a $10 purchase and items are directly donated to a local food bank. Each bag is more than 3 meals and our 2020 goal is to provide 120,000 meals to the Food Bank of Alaska. Stop by any Carrs Safeway location and donate today.