During this holiday season show your love for our people in the military!

Make your own 10-second video wishing the men and women in the armed services a Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, or just let them know you’re thinking of them this holiday season. Your well wishes will be shown on Channel 2 & CBS 5 throughout this year’s Christmas season!

Submit your greetings by clicking the button below and be sure to:

Keep the camera on its side in landscape mode

Keep video no longer than 10 seconds

Keep video under 500 MB

Please do not include any business or company branding or promotions of any kind as this will disqualify your submission.

A special thank you to those who serve our country during this Christmas season and throughout the new year!

This special content was made possible by Bristol Bay Native Corporation.