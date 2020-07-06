Transmitter FAQ

How do I rescan my TV?

Find the correct remote control for your TV. (The one that came with the television when you purchased it.)

Select “Set Up” or “Settings” on the Menu. If you can’t find the option to rescan this way you will need to check your owners manual for specific instructions.

Choose “Antenna”. Then “Channel Scan” or “Auto Tune”.

Your TV will automatically rescan for available signals. This could take a couple of minutes.

Viewers who need additional assistance may also contact the FCC call center toll-free by dialing 1-888-CALLFCC (1-888-225-5322).

* Most newer models will automatically scan when powered on.* Subscribers to cable or satellite TV do not need to rescan. Service providers will do it for you.

Which antenna do I need?

A UHF antenna is needed to properly receive the signal from this new transmitter. Click here for additional information about antennas and reception from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

What if rescanning doesn’t work?

Try moving your antenna to get a stronger connection to the signal. Even just a few inches higher or lower will often make a difference. The FCC recommends doing another scan after making the adjustment.