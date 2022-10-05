Submit your debate questions
Alaska’s News Source is hosting — in partnership with Alaska Public Media and KTOO — the Debate for the State at 7 p.m. on the following nights and we want to hear from you.
- Oct. 19: Gubernatorial candidates
- Oct. 26: U.S. House candidates
- Oct. 27: U.S. Senate candidates
Use the following information below to submit questions for the candidates.
Tips for submitting video:
- Record your video holding your phone horizontally.
- Be sure to record in a quiet location, out of wind and away from background noises like HVAC units.
- Record the video where your face is well-lit. Use the sun or a light source, and do not have a bright light or sunny background behind you.
- Watch your video before submitting it to make sure you can be heard and that you are satisfied with it.
- Videos containing profanity and other inappropriate content are not permitted and will not be used.
Use the “Add Media” button below to submit your video.