Submit your debate questions

Debate for the State (KTUU)

Alaska’s News Source is hosting — in partnership with Alaska Public Media and KTOO — the Debate for the State at 7 p.m. on the following nights and we want to hear from you.

Oct. 19: Gubernatorial candidates

Oct. 26: U.S. House candidates

Oct. 27: U.S. Senate candidates

Use the following information below to submit questions for the candidates.

Tips for submitting video:

Record your video holding your phone horizontally.

Be sure to record in a quiet location, out of wind and away from background noises like HVAC units.

Record the video where your face is well-lit. Use the sun or a light source, and do not have a bright light or sunny background behind you.

Watch your video before submitting it to make sure you can be heard and that you are satisfied with it.

Videos containing profanity and other inappropriate content are not permitted and will not be used.

