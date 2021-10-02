Did You Acquire (VXRT) Before June 25, 2020? Johnson Fistel Investigates Vaxart; Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses?

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, investigates potential claims on behalf of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) against certain of its officers for violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a current shareholder of Vaxart, holding shares before June 25, 2020 , you may have standing to hold Vaxart harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

A Securities Class Action Complaint was filed on behalf of those who purchased securities of Vaxart between June 25, 2020 to July 25, 2020.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose material information pertaining to the Company's business and operations, which were known to defendants or recklessly disregarded by them.

Specifically, Vaxart exaggerated the prospects of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, including its purported role or involvement in Operation Warp Speed ("OWS"). Contrary to the defendants' statements, Vaxart's COVID-19 vaccine candidate had no reasonable prospect for mass production and marketing and was not among the companies selected to receive significant financial support from OWS to produce hundreds of millions of vaccine doses. Instead, Vaxart's COVID-19 vaccine candidate was merely selected to participate in preliminary U.S. government studies to determine potential areas for possible OWS partnership and support.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are a Vaxart shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can join this action. There is no cost or obligation to you.

