(SMMT) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Summit Therapeutics Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

(SMMT) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Summit Therapeutics Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Summit Therapeutics Inc. ("Summit" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SMMT).

On September 21, 2021, Summit disclosed in an SEC filing that the FDA disagrees with its proposed change to the primary endpoint and subsequently implemented in the ongoing Phase III Ri-CoDIFy trials.

Following this news, Summit's stock price fell 20.06% on September 22, 2021.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or a Summit shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [ click here to join this action ]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[ click here to join this action ]

View original content:

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP