Eagle Merchant Partners Named to Inc.'s List of Best Private Equity Firms for Entrepreneurs and Founders

ATLANTA, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Merchant Partners (Eagle), an Atlanta-based private equity firm specializing in consumer, franchise and industrial opportunities, has been named one of the best private equity firms for entrepreneurs and founders by Inc. Magazine.

The Inc. Founder-Friendly list honors the most founder-friendly private equity firms that have a successful track record of supporting and partnering with growth-oriented companies. Founded in 2013, Eagle has become the investment partner of choice for founders, owners and entrepreneurs who want to build great companies.

"Eagle Merchant Partners is thrilled to earn this recognition by Inc., further validating the outstanding support we provide our portfolio companies and the success we've had in helping them reach the next level," said Stockton Croft, Partner, Eagle Merchant Partners. "Our team has more than 20 years of experience investing in consumer and industrial companies, bringing hands-on operating experience and a proven operating playbook."

To identify the honorees, Inc. received feedback from the entrepreneurs and founders themselves who have worked with private equity. The business magazine queried and interviewed them about their experiences with their partner firms. Inc. also required the PE firms to share data on how their portfolio companies have grown during the tenure of their partnerships.

"Supporting an entrepreneur's vision and driving growth is more than just a financial investment. It's about building a relationship and supporting the founders beyond that initial year. These private equity firms treat the founders like partners," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. media.

Eagle invests in lower middle-market businesses in two core sectors: consumer and industrial. It has made several strategic investments, including the Recreational Group, a leading provider of residential and commercial recreational surfacing products across the country; Code Ninjas, the world's largest and fastest-growing coding franchise system for kids and Caliber Car Wash, a membership-driven premium, express car wash company, with locations throughout the Southeast.

Eagle successfully invested in and exited two nationally-recognized companies: United PF Partners, the largest and fastest-growing franchisee within the Planet Fitness system, and Chicken Salad Chick, the fast-casual restaurant company with 137 locations throughout 16 states predominantly in the Southeast.

