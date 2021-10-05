Former Manhattan DA's Office Cybercrime Prosecutor Joins Cipriani & Werner's Prestigious Cyber Team

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybercrime and Identity theft are global problems that affect all organizations and individuals. As a veteran of the Manhattan District Attorney's Office Cybercrime & Identity Theft Bureau, Daniel Haier led many cutting-edge, award-winning investigations with national impact, and he is ready to help protect Cipriani & Werner's clients and guide them through the complex steps necessary to prevent and recover from data breach incidents.

From dark web drug trafficking to cryptocurrency money laundering, Haier secured precedent-setting indictments and helped recover hundreds of thousands of dollars for victims of high-tech frauds, scams, and data theft. In 2018, he was recognized as the "Law Enforcement Partner of the Year" by the National Retail Federation, and in 2019 the Federal Drug Agents Foundation named him a "True American Hero." Haier brings to Cipriani & Werner a deep understanding of how sophisticated criminals exploit security weaknesses to steal data from critical systems at a wide variety of businesses, including hospitals, retailers, and financial institutions. Throughout his career, Daniel has been dedicated to helping individual victims and businesses recover after major losses and the lingering effects of identity theft.

John Loyal, co-chair of Cipriani & Werner's Cyber team, could not be more thrilled that Daniel is joining the firm: "Dan is one of the top Cybercrime prosecutors in the country, and his joining the firm shows the caliber of Cyber talent Cipriani & Werner has and continues to add at a rapid rate."

"As a cybercrime prosecutor, I saw the havoc that criminals can wreak on businesses and on the victims of identity theft," said Daniel. "I'm excited to join Cipriani & Werner's expanding Cyber and Data Privacy team to help protect our clients and their customers' personal data as cyber attacks continue to grow in scale and sophistication."

