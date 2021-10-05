Tripadvisor Foundation Announces $100,000 Grant to Support 100+ Afghan Evacuees Resettling in New England

NEEDHAM, Mass., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tripadvisor Foundation today announced a $100,000 donation to the International Institute of New England (IINE) to support the organization's ongoing efforts to welcome and resettle Afghan evacuees arriving in New England. This donation is part of Tripadvisor ® and the Tripadvisor Foundation's broader efforts to support displaced populations and, most recently, Afghan arrivals. Just last month, the Tripadvisor Foundation announced a $1 million grant towards World Central Kitchen's mobilization that has provided over 150,000 fresh meals, many from local restaurants, to thousands of Afghan families evacuating to the U.S., Spain and Qatar.

(PRNewsfoto/Tripadvisor)

In response to the current needs throughout New England, IINE has created the Afghan Evacuee Support Fund. The fund will provide direct financial assistance to Afghan families arriving in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Additionally, the fund will support the hiring of specialized IINE case management staff and immigration legal services for evacuees. Evacuees will need immediate shelter, food, and emergency case management. The funding will also help cover costs associated with longer term needs including securing permanent affordable housing, employment services, and English language training.

"As the resettlement efforts for Afghan individuals and families continue across the U.S., Tripadvisor and the Tripadvisor Foundation remain committed to providing support along their journey," said Stephen Kaufer, Chairman of the Tripadvisor Foundation and CEO of Tripadvisor. "We're honored to continue to partner with IINE as they lead resettlement efforts in New England and encourage our communities to seek ways they can help newcomers feel welcomed and safe."

One of the oldest, non-profit social service organizations serving new Americans in New England, IINE works to resettle hundreds of refugees, asylees, and humanitarian parolees each year. They are currently preparing to receive over 250 Afghan evacuees, in addition to the approximately 350 other individuals and families from around the world who will be welcomed by IINE in New England in the coming year.

"Since 2014, IINE has resettled more than 350 Afghan refugees and Special Immigrant Visa holders (SIVs). This has given us the expertise to provide critical programming and meet the urgent needs of the individuals resettling in New England over the next few months," says Jeff Theilman, President & CEO of IINE.

As a Greater Boston-based company, Tripadvisor is proud to be a partner of IINE. Over the past five years the Tripadvisor Foundation has provided funding and in-kind support for IINE's programming, including the donation of free access to tours, activities, and experiences in the Boston area as part of the Welcome Home program . In addition, hundreds of local Tripadvisor employees have donated, volunteered and connected with individuals and families that IINE has resettled and continued to support.

Tripadvisor and the Tripadvisor Foundation remain committed to helping address the displacement crisis, and have contributed, since 2015, over $8 Million to leading humanitarian aid and resettlement organizations. To get involved and support IINE's local efforts, consider making a contribution to their Afghan Evacuee Support Fund here and click here to learn more about their volunteer opportunities.

About the Tripadvisor Foundation

The Tripadvisor Foundation works to address some of the most pressing humanitarian challenges facing global communities. Since 2010, the Foundation has donated more than $35 million to nonprofit organizations that strengthen human lives and that are supported by Tripadvisor employees around the world.

About Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps hundreds of millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than 934 million reviews and opinions of nearly 8 million businesses, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby. As a travel guidance company available in 43 markets and 22 languages, Tripadvisor makes planning easy no matter the trip type. The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP), own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps, including the following websites:

www.bokun.io, www.cruisecritic.com, www.flipkey.com, www.thefork.com, www.helloreco.com, www.holidaylettings.co.uk, www.housetrip.com, www.jetsetter.com, www.niumba.com, www.seatguru.com, www.singleplatform.com, www.vacationhomerentals.com, and www.viator.com.

* Source: SimilarWeb, unique users de-duplicated monthly, June 2021

** Source: Tripadvisor internal log files

About IINE

The International Institute of New England creates opportunities for refugees and immigrants to succeed through resettlement, education, career advancement and pathways to citizenship. Founded in 1918 in Lowell, Massachusetts as a community effort to welcome new Americans immigrating to the area, the International Institute today serves nearly 3,000 refugees and immigrants annually with offices in Boston, Lowell, and Manchester, NH.

TRIP-G

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tripadvisor