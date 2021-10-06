UB Community Development LLC Announces Funding for Buc-ee's Store in Auburn, Alabama

ATMORE, Ala., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UB Community Development, LLC (UBCD), a community development partner of United Bank, announced today that it has closed a $7 million New Markets Tax Credits transaction with Buc-ee's, Ltd., a Texas-based chain of convenience stores and gas stations with locations in Texas, Georgia, Florida and Alabama.

The 53,250-square-foot Buc-ee's Auburn will be located on approximately 35 acres at the northeast quadrant of Interstate 85 near Exit 50. It will have 144 retail fuel pumps, electric charging stations and more than 437 parking spaces. This will be the fourth Buc-ee's convenience store in Alabama and will create over 175 jobs in the Auburn community. The popular gas station and travel center is known for its unique food offerings, merchandise and large clean restrooms. Other features will include a bakery, deli, coffee bar and an expanded retail area.

"Having the opportunity to assist in bringing another Buc-ee's to Alabama and knowing that it will create over 175 well-paying jobs for our fellow Alabamians is very gratifying. Buc-ee's will be an excellent corporate citizen and we look forward to watching this transformative project come to fruition," said Alex Jones, President of UB Community Development.

UB Community Development was recently awarded a $65 million New Markets Tax Credit (NMTC) allocation by the Department of the Treasury. The award was the result of United Bank's ongoing commitment to enhancing the economic vitality of low-income communities in Alabama and Northeast Florida and marked the fourth allocation the company has received. The NMTC Program attracts private capital into low-income communities by awarding investors tax credits against their federal income tax in exchange for making investments in qualified projects.

UBCD uses the NMTC program to help fund small businesses and finance projects related to education, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, non-profits and community centers. The projects funded from UBCD's NMTCs are creating jobs, providing goods, services, and housing options, and improving access to healthcare across the region.

About United Bank

United Bank is a $1,000,000,000 financial institution that has enjoyed 117 years of continuous service to Atmore, Alabama and surrounding communities. United Bank has offices in Atmore, Brewton, East Brewton, Flomaton, Monroeville, Frisco City, Bay Minette, Foley, Lillian, Loxley, Magnolia Springs, Silverhill, Spanish Fort, Daphne, Semmes, and Summerdale in Alabama. United Bank serves Santa Rosa County, Florida in Jay, Milton, and Pace. For more information about United Bank, please visit our website at www.unitedbank.com. Member FDIC.

About UB Community Development

UB Community Development's strong history and experience in New Markets Tax Credit transactions, coupled with our passion for improving the communities around us, make UBCD Alabama's premier financial partner for economic and community development. Through our NMTC projects, Community Facilities Lending Program and Community Housing Capital Fund, UBCD is working with community development partners in the fields of healthcare, education, manufacturing, public works, affordable housing and more. For more information about UB Community Development, visit our website at www.UBCommunityDevelopment.com.

