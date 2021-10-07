BIÂN Partners with the Few Initiative Bringing Mindfulness to Chicago Teens

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Few Initiative for Children, a Chicago-based nonprofit created by Dr. Julius Few, is proud to announce its partnership with BIÂN, a private members club rooted in holistic health and social well-being designed to generate inner peace. Via yoga and mindfulness techniques, The Few Initiative Ambassadors will be further empowered with helpful coping mechanisms.

With classes that begin Sunday, October 10, BIÂN's Chief Wellness Officer, Mar Soraparu will guide 10 high school Ambassadors through a three-part program giving tools that aim to help each individual stay grounded, even when facing difficulties.

Yoga class to stretch, breathe and bring energy to bodies and minds

Intro to Meditation and how to incorporate at school

Journaling

Mindfulness teaches a person how to respond to situations thoughtfully instead of reacting impulsively. This technique is especially beneficial for teens who often face enormous pressure at school and home.

"We focus on physical, mental, emotional, social and environmental wellness at an individual level, to contribute to making the world a happier, healthier and safer place," comments Mar. "Through BIÂN Gives, we are sharing lessons with Ambassadors in hopes that each can lead the way with a positive impact in their communities."

"The Ambassadors, the young adults around whom The Few Initiative is centered, are natural leaders in many ways," shares Dr. Few. "They are in a place where they want to be able to influence and make their community better despite maybe having a less-than-ideal circumstance. This foundation is geared towards empowering these individuals and giving them the tools they need to succeed long term."

"Creating and inspiring BIÂN's community is central to our mission," shares Joseph Fisher, BIÂN CEO/Co-Founder. "Our aspiration is to lead in a new wellness paradigm – one that guides individuals in their distinct wellness and life journeys within a broader community that supports these goals with true connection. Our charitable arm, BIÂN GIVES, focuses on bringing aspects of this new paradigm to underserved communities. With a strong and vibrant community, BIÂN will positively impact its members and beyond."

ABOUT THE FEW INITIATIVE

The Few Initiative for Children is a 501(c)(3) founded by Dr. Julius Few in 2013 to empower Chicago's youth through mentorship, workshops and financial assistance for college. A strong proponent of giving back with an emphasis on community spirit, Dr. Julius Few was inspired to create The Few Initiative as a way to offer Greater Chicago opportunities to join in collectively to support the city's youth. The Few Initiative's chosen community Ambassadors are given the chance to lead their peers, set positive examples, and mentor those in their own neighborhoods as part of life-changing early intervention.

ABOUT BIÂN GIVES

BIÂN Gives is a foundation created by BIÂN exclusively to promote charitable, scientific and educational endeavors that foster public awareness in holistic wellness, nutrition, social well-being and skill-based training for underserved populations, including the making of distributions to qualifying organizations in these spheres.

