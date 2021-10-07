NIKA Awarded $39M Task Order on USACE's MFSS II Contract to Support the Defense Health Agency Facilities Enterprise

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NIKA, a global provider of facility life cycle solutions, was awarded a $39 million facilities support task order by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville Center on its Medical Facilities Support Services (MFSS) II IDIQ contract. Under this task order, NIKA will provide the Defense Health Agency Facilities Enterprise (DHA-FE) support to hundreds of Air Force, Army, and Navy medical treatment facilities (MTFs) worldwide in operating and maintaining their facilities to meet the Military Health System's (MHS) facility support requirements.

This task order incorporates multiple services under one contract in order to efficiently provide the DHA-FE with the expertise to support the Department of Defense (DoD) medical wartime and peacetime missions. It also supports the National Defense Authorization Act's (NDAA) initiative to create a more globally integrated health system to drive enterprise-wide shared services. NIKA will provide project management, engineering operations, sustainment, restoration, and modernization (SRM), facilities support, and aseptic management services for military healthcare facilities in the continental United States (CONUS) and outside the contintental United States (OCONUS).

This multi-disciplinary contract will be led by Ms. DaNishia Barton, NIKA's Director of Engineering and Program Management. "I am excited about the opportunity to leverage NIKA's intimate knowledge of medical facilities operations as we partner with DHA in the delivery of healthcare to our warfighters and their families," said Ms. Barton.

NIKA's CEO/President Kabir Chaudhary said the award builds on NIKA's history of support for mission critical DoD facilities worldwide.

"We look forward to expanding our support for DHA-FE's initiatives as we integrate our extensive capabilities in supporting these critical worldwide facilities. It is a privilege to continue our decade-long support of the DHA and its mission," Chaudhary said.

