Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inks Deal with ASCP to offer MedWise® to Consultant Care Pharmacists

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.® (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a leading healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medications, will announce at the ASCP's Annual meeting November 4-7, 2021 in San Diego, CA findings of a MedWise® ASCP member-tested demonstration which showed that implementing MedWise clinical decision support tools can decrease the risk of adverse drug events in the long-term-care population.

(PRNewsfoto/Tabula Rasa HealthCare)

"Leveraging technology to identify risk is critical in the fight to optimize medication use," said ASCP CEO Chad Worz, Pharm.D. "Tabula Rasa developed unique decision support tools that enable pharmacists to deliver better care and demonstrate improved healthcare for older adults."

ASCP is a membership association that represents pharmacists, health care professionals, and students serving the unique medication needs of older adults. ASCP is an international organization with members located in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and 12 countries. The society's mission is to promote healthy aging by empowering pharmacists with education, resources, and innovative opportunities.

The clinical findings announcement parallels an agreement between TRHC and ASCP to offer MedWise® to its 5,000 pharmacist-members.

"We have been working with ASCP to identify the best opportunities for senior care pharmacists to use our MedWise Science to improve medication safety for long-term care patients," said TRHC Chairman and CEO Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD. "With this agreement, we are helping ASCP senior care pharmacists to further improve medication safety and reduce total cost of care."

MedWise medication decision support tools identify simultaneous, accumulative, multi-drug interactions, enabling pharmacists to improve medication safety, efficacy, and adherence. TRHC's unique MedWise technology assesses the combined risk of a patient's medications, incorporating pharmacogenomics, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics to identify the potential for multi-drug interactions.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC) provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare professionals and consumers to optimize medication regimens, combatting medication overload and reducing adverse drug events – the fourth leading cause of death in the US. TRHC's proprietary technology solutions, including MedWise®, improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and lower healthcare costs. TRHC's extensive clinical tele-pharmacy network improves care for patients nationwide. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies to help drive value-based care. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.