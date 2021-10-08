Rally House opens 15th DFW store

BURLESON, Texas, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House, a family-owned sports and merchandise retailer, is opening their fourth Dallas Fort Worth location of 2021 and the 15th store overall. The new store opens on Friday, Oct. 8 and will be part of the Gateway Station at 1121 N Burleson Blvd, between Famous Footwear and Boot Barn.

Rally House has no intention of slowing down the company's growth, especially in the Texas market. "There are so many faithful and loyal sports fans in the region and being able to open four new stores this year proves it," said CEO, Aaron Liebert. "Without great fans, this growth wouldn't be able to happen. We know just how lucky we are to be able to grow in times like this when other retailers are struggling. Rally House promises to continue offering a one-stop shop experience for our customers and taking their feedback to make our stores better each day."

In addition to selling local DFW and Texas apparel, the new location will sell products for all of the local teams such as Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers, Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Stars, Texas Longhorns, TCU, Baylor, Texas Tech, Texas A&M and many more!

Rally House also offers a full online shopping experience at www.rallyhouse.com featuring a complete selection of merchandise found in over 95 store locations across the U.S. All online orders are packed and fulfilled by local Rally House locations and can be shipped to all 50 states.

For more local updates, head to www.rallyhouse.com/rally-house-burleson or follow Rally House Hurst on Facebook (@RallyHouseBurleson) and Instagram (@rallyhouseburleson).

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 95+ locations across twelve states.

