Accelerate Innovation Towards the Future，SAB of Winhealth Pharma Formally Established

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 12, 2021, Hong Kong Winhealth Pharma Group, (hereinafter referred to as "Winhealth Pharma") announced the formal establishment of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), aiming to further expand and optimize the Group's strategic layout in medical innovation, drug research & development, and other fields. With the help of SAB, Winhealth Pharma will, driven by scientific innovation, continue to increase investment in the research & development of innovative drugs and produce more innovative results that will benefit the patients.

The first SAB are composed of well-known top experts and scholars with profound academic attainments in the fields of medicine and research & development at home and abroad, and its members include Dr. Tomas Salmonson, an internationally well-known expert in drug development and regulatory science, and the former chairman of the CHMP, EMA, Professor Zhang Shuyang, Dean of Peking Union Medical College Hospital, Chairman of the National Expert Committee on Rare Diseases Diagnosis, Treatment and Guarantee of the National Health Commission of the PRC, Deputy Director and Secretary General of China Alliance for Rare Diseases, and Director of National Quality Control Center for Rare Diseases, and Dr. Lee S. Simon, a senior rheumatologist and senior consultant in drug development in the United States, and former Division Director of the Analgesia, Anti-inflammatory, and Ophthalmic Treatments of CDER, FDA.

The first SAB aims to bring together outstanding experts, scholars and other scientific research forces around the world to provide comprehensive, authoritative, objective and professional strategic guidance and suggestions for Winhealth Pharma, and jointly solve key issues encountered in the medical innovation process by Winhealth Pharma during its relentless pursuit of meeting patients' needs. In addition, it will further explore the development of innovative drugs in China by leveraging the group's own strengths.

"We are very happy and honored to invite these three outstanding experts from around the world to join our SAB. As the highest academic consulting and review institution of Winhealth Pharma, the SAB undoubtedly plays a pivotal role in our company, from research & development in key innovation fields to the continuous advancement of the ever-enriching product pipeline. It is a significant milestone for us. I believe that with the establishment and further development of the SAB, we will deliver more breakthrough achievements in the research & development of innovative drugs focusing on rare diseases and other special drugs, and bring effective and innovative products with good quality to patients at home and abroad. We look forward to creating more new treatments to cure patients, addressing more health-related needs, and generating more social value in the future!" said Wang Wei, the Founder, Chairman and CEO of Winhealth Pharma.

By always staying true to the original aspiration of "patient come first", Winhealth Pharma Group will leverage its cutting-edge global innovative medical resources and make its own contributions to the improvement of global health and quality of human life.

Brief introduction on expert members of SAB, Winhealth Pharma

Dr. Tomas Salmonson (Sweden, the Chairman of SAB, Winhealth Pharma)

Dr. Salmonson served as the chairman of the CHMP, EMA for two consecutive terms from 2012 to 2018. With a high reputation, he has worked in drug regulatory agencies in Sweden and the EMA for more than 30 years. Currently, he is a partner of the Consilium Salmonson & Hemmings, Sweden. He was a member of CHMP representing Sweden from 1999 to 2012. During the last 10 years at the CHMP, he represented the EU at the ICH Steering/Management Committee and the ICH Assembly. Dr. Salmonson obtained his PhD degree (PhD) from Department of Medicine, Uppsala University, Sweden in 1990, and his master's degree (Pharmacy) from Uppsala University, Sweden in 1986. He did research at the University of California, San Francisco in the mid-1980s.

Dr. Salmonson is productive in different fields such as pharmacokinetics and regulatory science, and has published more than 60 articles and monographs. He won the DIA Outstanding Health Contribution Award in 2016, the Swedish Pharmacist of the Year Award in 2017, and the TOPRA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018 commending his outstanding contributions to regulatory science and regulatory process.

Professor Zhang Shuyang (China)

Professor Zhang Shuyang serves as the Dean of Peking Union Medical College Hospital, Deputy Dean of the Peking Union Medical College, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, tenured professor of Peking Union Medical College, Chairman of the National Expert Committee on Rare Diseases Diagnosis, Treatment and Guarantee of the National Health Commission, Deputy Director and Secretary General of China Alliance for Rare Diseases, and Director of National Quality Control Center for Rare Diseases. Relying on the national key research & development plan, and focusing on difficult issues such as the diagnosis, evaluation, and prevention of rare diseases, she takes the lead in building the first national rare diseases information management platform, establishing a national three-level collaborative network for diagnosis and treatment of rare diseases, promoting the development of first rare disease catalog, releasing the "Guidelines for Diagnosis & Treatment of Rare Diseases 2019" and "Survey Report on Patients with Rare Diseases", and exploring the comprehensive diagnosis and treatment model of "multi-omics atlas + multi-disciplinary diagnosis and treatment" for rare diseases in China. With those great efforts, the world's largest rare diseases diagnosis and treatment collaboration system has been initially established in China.

Lee S. Simon MD, FACP, MACR (United States)

Dr. Simon is a senior rheumatologist in the United States. He used to serve as the Division Director of the analgesia, anti-inflammatory and ophthalmic treatment fields, CDER, FDA (2001-2003). Appointed as the director of the American Academy of Rheumatology for two consecutive terms, and taking roles in multiple FDA advisory committees, he has extensive experience in drug development. Dr. Simon is a member of the executive committee involved in the development of celecoxib, a senior consultant for the development of COX-2 inhibitors in Pharmacia/Searle (acquired by Pfizer Inc.), and used to serve as the chairman of the international COX-2 inhibitor research group. He is the chairman of the data and safety monitoring board (DSMB) for numerous clinical trials, including nine randomized controlled trials for rheumatoid arthritis, two trials for IgA nephropathy, and two trials for idiopathic thrombocytopenia. He is a member of DSMB for several systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) trials and innovative pain therapy trials. Dr. Simon graduated from the Baltimore Medicine School, University of Maryland in 1976, and used to work in the Department of Rheumatology at Harvard Medical School. He is a member of the editorial board of several professional journals, authored more than 110 original publications, reviews and book chapters, and edited several textbooks.

About Winhealth Pharma

Hong Kong Winhealth Pharma Group is a China-based, global innovative biomedical company founded in 2006, providing novel breakthrough therapies to patients with rare diseases and other unmet medical needs. The Group has established long-term strategic partnership with dozens of world-leading biotechnology companies, including Immedica, Roche, Pfizer, Kyowa Kirin, Shionogi, Cumberland Pharmaceutical, and Daiichi-Sankyo. It has built a unique, balanced and diversified portfolio with numerous orphan drugs and specialty products at commercial and late clinical stages, and will continuously look to bring in more innovative therapies from the globe. For more information, please visit http://www.winhealth.hk, or follow "Winhealth Pharma" on WeChat.

