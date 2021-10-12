Michael Baker International and Ogilvy Joint Venture Selected by FEMA for Community Engagement and Risk Communication Contract

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has selected Resilience Action Partners, the firm's joint venture (JV) with Ogilvy, for a five-year, $250 million maximum value Community Engagement and Risk Communication (CERC) indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract. Under this contract, Resilience Action Partners will support FEMA by collaborating with state and local entities to increase awareness and understanding of flood risks, recognize the value of flood hazard mapping and encourage citizens and communities to take action to mitigate the risk of, and the damages that result from, flood events. The contract is a continuation of Resilience Action Partners' relationship with FEMA to provide risk communication and mitigation planning services.

Michael Baker International

"Michael Baker has worked with FEMA in a variety of capacities for nearly five decades. As we look ahead, our team is dedicated to driving a resilience movement from coast-to-coast. By identifying and mitigating the risks associated with natural disasters like flooding, we are building stronger communities and ultimately, a stronger nation," said Dale Gray, Vice President and Office Executive, Emergency Management and Response at Michael Baker International. "Along with our partners at Ogilvy, we are proud to support FEMA in realizing a more resilient future through a collective effort centered on uniting FEMA employees, partners, community leaders and individuals around this shared goal."

Resilience Action Partners was established in 2015 and unites two industry leaders to help FEMA reduce flood risk in communities across the nation as part of FEMA's Risk Mapping, Assessment and Planning (Risk MAP) Program. The team uniquely blends engineering knowledge and technical expertise with communications prowess and behavioral science to help communities become more resilient.

"When we first started this journey with FEMA, we all understood the importance of speaking and engaging differently with communities about the changing risks that exist today. Over the past several years we have been able to take that to the next level, moving from a focus on increasing awareness of risks to driving action that reduces those risks," said Meg Bartow, Executive Vice President of Resilience & Social Impact at Ogilvy. "Our team is incredibly passionate and fiercely proud of this work and the positive impact we've been able to have over the past several years. We look forward to working with FEMA and our partners at Michael Baker International to continue working to ensure communities can grow, get stronger and thrive."

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner, providing comprehensive services and solutions to commercial clients and all branches of the military, as well as federal, state and municipal governments. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation and design-build project delivery – Michael Baker is an industry leader that delivers expertise and quality. The firm's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact: Julia Covelli

julia.covelli@mbakerintl.com

(866) 293-4609

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Michael Baker International