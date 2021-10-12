Xi: China to commit 1.5b yuan to biodiversity

KUNMING, China, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by chinadaily.com.cn:

President Xi Jinping on Tuesday attended via video link the leaders' summit of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) and delivered a keynote speech. Here are some highlights.

On green intl cooperation

The international community should enhance cooperation, build consensus and pool strength to build a community of all life on Earth

Countries need to join hands and start a new journey of high-quality development for humanity

Human activities need to be kept within the limits of the ecology and environment

International law should be taken as the basis to uphold a fair and equitable international governance system

Efforts should be concentrated on bettering people's well-being to promote social equity and justice

The new environmental protection targets people set need to be ambitious on the one hand and pragmatic and balanced on the other

We should make efforts to let the green transition drive global sustainable development

Green international cooperation needs to be stepped up and the fruits of green development should be shared among all countries

We should secure win-win results in economic growth, environmental protection