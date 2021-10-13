ASTROGLIDE Elevates Sensual Moments with New QUIVER Liquid

VISTA, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biofilm Inc., the makers of ASTROGLIDE, today announced the latest addition to its line of personal lubricants: ASTROGLIDE QUIVER Liquid. Just in time for cuffing season, this water-based lubricant provides a touch of extra playful sensation and magic to enhance pleasure, whether you are with a partner or solo.

Toy-safe and condom-compatible, this silky-smooth personal lubricant provides a playful, tingling sensation to your most sensitive areas and elevates sensual moments, leaving you glowing and quivering inside and out. The formula was extensively tested to reduce friction and irritation, and because it's water-based it cleans up easily.

"Lube users want their lube to do more than simply lubricate. They want it to enhance pleasure," said Lisa O'Carroll, Biofilm CEO. "At ASTROGLIDE we want our consumers to have the best, most fulfilling sex possible. By introducing QUIVER, we now offer lube users a unique sensory experience that will address their needs and amplify any sexual encounter."

Whether you've experimented with sensation play before or are dabbling for the first time, ASTROGLIDE's Resident Sexologist, Dr. Jess O'Reilly, has expert tips on how to incorporate all five senses into the bedroom:

Feather tickle: Use the soft tip of a feather or makeup brush to brush the skin with the lightest of touch and create pleasant yearning sensations as well as teasing tickles. Try it with lube and see how the sensations change. Alternate between the soft bristles and the sharp pointed end to balance soft pleasure with firmer touch to keep your partner guessing.

Stubble : Play with the stubble on your legs or face or use an emery board to alternate between soft kisses and scratchy, but tender, strokes across their body. Of course, adding a few drops of lube can change the sensations altogether, so experiment and see what feels good for you.

Hot wax: Hot wax can produce a broad array of new sensations ranging from soft and warming to jarring and tingling. Use q-tips, eye droppers, brushes or your fingertips to apply wax to your lover's lascivious body avoiding any thin skin, cuts, or membranes. Dripping it on can create a sexy visual and the wax will cool as it drops, so increase your distance to reduce the heat.

Cool it off: Awaken their nerve endings by licking a line down their spine (or using a finger dipped in lube) and then breathing warm air over the path with a wide-open mouth. Create a stark contrast by following up with an ice cube applied directly to the skin or used to trickle cold drops down their back as their skin erupts in goosebumps.

ASTROGLIDE QUIVER Liquid is available for purchase on Amazon.com in 5-oz. bottles. For more information, visit www.astroglide.com. Connect with ASTROGLIDE on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok for lube giveaways, expert sex advice, and the latest on sex trends and sexual health.

About ASTROGLIDE

ASTROGLIDE is the flagship product of BioFilm Inc., a privately held company that manufactures and distributes exceptional personal care products. From top-selling water-based lube to waterproof silicone, or even O lubricant and massage oil, ASTROGLIDE has the type of lube to enhance pleasure. No matter the need, ASTROGLIDE personal lubricants are formulated to help take people's sex lives to the next level. To learn more about ASTROGLIDE, visit www.astroglide.com.

