Odd Burger Completes Construction of New Vegan Fast Food Location in Hamilton, Ontario

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Odd Burger Corporation (TSXV: ODD) (OTCQB: GBLYF), one of the world's first vegan fast-food chains and first to go public, announced today it has completed construction of its Odd Burger location in Hamilton, Ontario – its sixth restaurant. The 1063 square-foot store is scheduled to open October 27, 2021, and will bring its locally made plant-based burgers, fries, and shakes to the Upper Mountain area.

Odd Burger Vegan Fast Food, 920 Upper Wentworth Street Unit 5, Hamilton ON (CNW Group/Odd Burger Corporation)

Basic facts

Address: 920 Upper Wentworth Street Unit 5

Soft opening: October 27

Bestsellers: Crispy ChickUn (6.99), Famous Burger (6.99), Wingalings (7.99), Pretenders (7.99), Fries Supreme (5.99), Onion Rings (4.89)

For photo please visit https://app.box.com/s/p4pahzyfxy98clrueg8xvdytlf77za7q and for additional press images visit https://oddburger.com/pages/press-1

"Our social media support from The Hammer is off the charts, and our food truck has always been a huge hit in the area, so we think this location will be enormously successful," said James McInnes, Odd Burger co-founder and CEO. "With our first brick-and-mortar location here, everyone in town will now have access to guilt-free fast food."

‎Odd Burger locations operate as compact smart kitchens for streamlined, easy takeout and delivery. Their advanced restaurant design uses the most modern on-demand cooking technology for a consistent food experience, quick service, low costs, and simplified employee training.‎

The vegan fast-food concept pioneer opened its first location in London, Ontario in 2016, and currently has five locations with 15 additional locations planned for the next year. Odd Burger recently initiated its west coast expansion through a franchise in Calgary, Alberta and is beginning its U.S. expansion by seeking a location in Manhattan.

Odd Burger manufactures 30 plant-based products used exclusively by its restaurant chain, allowing the company to keep costs down, while having complete control over product innovation.

About Odd Burger

Odd Burger Corporation (formerly Globally Local) is a chain of company-owned and franchised fast-food restaurants as well as a food technology company that manufactures and distributes a proprietary line of plant-based protein and dairy alternatives to its locations. Odd Burger restaurants operate as smart kitchens, which use state-of-the art cooking technology and automation solutions to deliver a delicious food experience to customers craving healthier and more sustainable fast food. With small store footprints optimized for delivery and takeout, advanced cooking technology, competitive pricing, a vertically integrated supply chain along with healthier ingredients, Odd Burger is revolutionizing the fast-food industry. Odd Burger Corporation, based in Toronto, is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ODD, and on the U.S. OTC exchange under the ticker GBLYF. For more information visit https://www.oddburger.com/.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements that relate to among other things, the Company's strategies, intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations and estimates, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "likely", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "objective" and "continue" and words and expressions of similar import. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include but are not limited to: general business and economic conditions (including but not limited to currency rates); changes in laws and regulations; legal and regulatory proceedings; and the ability to execute strategic plans. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in ‎‎the ‎‎‎policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press ‎‎release.‎

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Odd Burger Corporation