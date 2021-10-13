SeABank (Vietnam) providing relief package of nearly USD 8.79 million to customers and communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

HANOI, Vietnam, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank, stock code SSB) has proactively taken effective resolutions in line with the Government's "dual goals" of pandemic containment and socio-economic recovery.

SeABank has consistently provided relief policies to customers in overcoming the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, including: reducing loan interest rates by 1%-1.5%; focusing on affected industries such as transportation, warehousing, hospitality such as accommodation and catering services, education, training, and healthcare. SeABank is launching a preferential rate package of USD 87.86 million to assist these businesses.

As of September 2021, SeABank has helped 39,098 customers by waiving and by reducing interests of a total of USD 3.2 million.

In order to support the Government and individuals impacted by the pandemic across the country, SeABank, BRG Group and BRG Group's ecosystem of clients have donated about USD 8.79 million including: USD 439.3 thousand to the National Covid-19 Vaccine Fund; USD 219.6 thousand, equivalent to 2,000 computers, to poor students living in locked down areas; USD 219.6 thousand to Hanoi city for pandemic combating activities; USD 87.9 thousand, equivalent to 133 tons of rice, to the poor; and USD 26.4 thousand to the COVID-19 Prevention Fund of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor; and nearly USD 52.8 thousand for medical supplies, equipment and necessities for workers across the country.

In addition, SeABank in collaboration with BRG Group and its clients from the ecosystem are to donate to various funds to purchase COVID-19 treatment equipment to support major provinces/cities such as Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Ha Nam, Thua Thien Hue, Ba Ria - Vung Tau, Bac Ninh, Bac Giang to name a few, with a total budget of USD 6.59 million.

SeABank's timely supports have not only contributed to the overall efforts of authorities at all levels and people across the country in the fight against the pandemic, but it also helped to maintain the role of enterprises in building, in protection, in development of the country and in stabilizing the society for continuing growth.

