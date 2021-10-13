The Sterling Group Announces Addition of Carsten Weber, Technology Director

HOUSTON, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sterling Group, a Houston-based, operationally focused middle market private equity firm, announces the addition of Carsten Weber as Technology Director. As a member of the firm's Portfolio Resources Group, Carsten will lead technology value creation across the firm's portfolio companies.

Carsten brings over 20 years of technology leadership experience in various roles both in industrial businesses and in consulting. Most recently, Carsten was the Director of PMO and ERP Transformation at Enbridge.

"Carsten is a great addition to the Sterling family and has already begun executing important initiatives firm-wide in the few months he has been with us," said Brian Henry, Partner.

For forty years, Sterling has partnered with management teams of industrial businesses to drive growth and transformation. Technology is one of Sterling's Seven Levers, or seven areas in which the firm consistently and materially impacts businesses. Technology investments typically offer meaningful opportunities for value creation at industrial companies.

