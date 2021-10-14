Insights from the world's leading KOLs on the prospects of launched and pipeline therapies for non-small cell lung cancer

New report from FirstWord provides major findings from Oncologists' opinions on treatments from Amgen, Novartis, Eli Lilly, Roche, and more for NSCLC

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report published by FirstWord Therapy Trends presents a comprehensive, qualitative review of targeted and novel therapies in the non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) market, emphasizing current and future treatment pathways.

This report focuses on key marketed and pipeline targeted therapies for the treatment of NSCLC developed by Amgen, AnHeart, AstraZeneca, Blueprint, Daiichi Sankyo, Incyte, Janssen, Lilly, Merus, Mirati, Merck Group, Novartis, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Spectrum, Takeda, and Turning Point. Learn more about the companies and products profiled here .

FirstWord analysts conducted detailed research into current and late-stage pipeline therapies focusing on the development of commercial and clinical profiles for each product; the identification of key clinical data; the isolation of key ongoing clinical trials; and the classification of the current treatment algorithm based on patient segment, line of therapy and patient characteristics.

In-depth interviews were conducted with 12 of the world's foremost KOLs in the United States and Europe. To ensure the quality of the interviews, KOLs were carefully selected based on their clinical experience, authored scientific publications, involvement in clinical trials, participation in treatment guideline development, and record of presenting at high-profile international conferences. Interviews were conducted to obtain answers to the following questions:

Why do KOLs anticipate that AstraZeneca's Tagrisso could be an effective maintenance therapy in EGFR-mutated NSCLC after treatment with chemoradiation? What clinical advantages do experts identify for Roche's Rozlytrek over Pfizer's Xalkori? How do KOLs assess Turning Point's pipeline repotrectinib and AnHeart's taletrectinib in the treatment of ROS1-positive NSCLC? What factors influence KOL prescribing of Roche's Alecensa or Takeda's Alunbrig for ALK-positive NSCLC? Why do KOLs expect Eli Lilly's late-stage Retevmo/Retsevmo and Blueprint Medicines/Roche's Gavreto will become front-line treatments for RET-fusion positive NSCLC? KOLs say clinical trial readouts for Daiichi Sankyo/AstraZeneca's pipeline ADC Enhertu are "impressive" – why?

