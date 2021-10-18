Adameve.com Asks "Have You Ever Fallen In Love At First Sight?" COMPARES RESULTS TO SAME QUESTION ASKED 10 YEARS AGO

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, are never shy when it comes to matters of the heart. This month, they are back with the latest statistics from an all-new survey that compares results to the same question they asked 10 years ago: Have you ever experienced love at first sight? And the results may surprise you.

Adam & Eve LOGO. (PRNewsFoto/Adam & Eve)

This year, when respondents were asked if they have ever fallen in love at first sight, 40% of said yes, compared to 71% in 2011. Nearly 47% of those polled said they had never fallen in love at first sight, compared to 22% in 2011. And 13% of the current respondents said they weren't sure about love at first sight, compared to 8% of those questioned in 2011.

"The sense of falling in love at first sight tends to be a trance-like state where we see ourselves in the other," says Dr. Jenni Skyler, resident sexologist at Adam & Eve. "It's a huge hit of dopamine and adrenaline, which can feel super enticing, even if it ultimately doesn't manifest in long-term intimacy. My guess is that these numbers reflect the decline in overall optimism our culture is experiencing."

"Adam & Eve encourages adults to explore their sexuality within their own comfort levels and boundaries," says Chad Davis, Director of Marketing for Adam & Eve. "We are happy to provide options and accessories for every stage of relationship."

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults age 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.

For more information about Adam & Eve, visit their website, https://www.adameve.com. For additional information on Adam & Eve, please contact Adam & Eve Director of Public Relations Katy Zvolerin at 919.644.8100 x 3121 or katy@adameve.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE adameve.com