Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association Welcomes Saint John, New Brunswick, to the Sesquicentennial Club in Recognition of Using Cast Iron Pipe Continuously for 150 Years

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association (DIPRA) welcomes the Canadian city of Saint John, New Brunswick into its Sesquicentennial Club recognizing the city for its continued use of a 150-year-old cast iron water pipe.

Pictured: DIPRA Regional Engineer Sam Ghosn (left) presenting the city of Saint John’s Sesquicentennial Club Membership Plaque to Brent McGovern, P.Eng - Commissioner, Utilities & Infrastructure at the City of Saint John, NB.

"Cities that made the commitment to laying iron pipe more than a century ago understand that vital role that such strong, resilient, and durable pipes play in long-lasting infrastructure," said DIPRA President Patrick J. Hogan. "We're excited to welcome the city of Saint John to the Sesquicentennial Club and honor the decisions made by the water and engineering professionals who best understand their community's needs for safe and reliable drinking water."

Cast iron pipe was first installed in the City of Saint John in 1837 and continued to be installed until the 1960s. The city now prefers to use Ductile iron pipe, the modern-day successor to cast iron, in its infrastructure projects.

"The durability of cast iron pipe and Ductile iron pipe is what the city of Saint John prefers the most," said Brent McGovern, Saint John Commissioner of Utilities and Infrastructure. "The difference in strength has facilitated installation as well as reliability over time. The fact that Ductile Iron pipe is unaffected with temperature changes is also a great benefit."

McGovern's team found records of two 600mm cast iron transmission mains installed in the mid-1800s that are still in service in addition to the 300mm cast iron main that was installed in 1950.

DIPRA's Regional Engineer Sam Ghosn, M.A.Sc, P.Eng, presented the city with a plaque and a letter welcoming it into the Cast Iron Sesquicentennial Club, which was organized in 1989 to recognize water utilities with cast iron mains that have provided continuous service for 150 years or more. DIPRA also has a Cast Iron Century Club, formed in 1947, that recognizes cities for continuous use of cast iron pipes for 100 years or more.

There are more than 545 utilities in the United States and more than 34 utilities in Canada that are members of the Century Club, while just 25 utilities in the U.S. and four in Canada – Quebec, Montreal, Port Hope, and Halifax – are members of the Sesquicentennial Club.

"The City of Saint John takes great pride in its history, being the first incorporated city that would become Canada in 1785," McGovern said. "Being inducted into the Sesquicentennial Club further secures the City's historical significance in New Brunswick and in Canada."

