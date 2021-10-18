The Medically Tailored Meals and 'Food Is Medicine' Company Is Currently Raising Growth Equity to Execute on Contracts with Health Insurance Companies, Hospitals, and Self-Insured Employer Programs

NBA All-Star Chris Paul Invests in Roots Food Group The Medically Tailored Meals and 'Food Is Medicine' Company Is Currently Raising Growth Equity to Execute on Contracts with Health Insurance Companies, Hospitals, and Self-Insured Employer Programs

DALLAS, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roots Food Group today announced that Chris Paul, who plays for the Phoenix Suns of the National Basketball Association, has joined fellow NBA all-star Kevin Love in the growing roster of athletes who are investing in the 'Food Is Medicine' company.

NBA All-Star Chris Paul Invests in Roots Food Group

Roots Food Group makes and distributes medically tailored meals and 'Food Is Medicine' products prescribed by doctors as a covered benefit to treat various conditions and chronic diseases. The company is currently raising growth equity to execute on contracts with health insurance companies, hospitals, and self-insured employer programs.

"We are excited to have Chris Paul join the Roots Food Group family and team. He is a proven leader on and off the court and believes in Food is Medicine in his personal life and the mission of Roots Food Group," said Robert T. Jones, Founder & CEO of Roots Food Group.

Chris Paul has leveraged his platform as an extraordinary athlete, entrepreneur, activist and philanthropist and has formed The Chris Paul Family Foundation to positively impact communities by providing resources that enrich and strengthen healthy development. As an investor in several better for you food and beverage companies, Paul continues to add value to promote a healthy lifestyle.

"My interest in investing in Roots Food Group is to help provide access to healthy, high quality food products to underserved communities and individuals with serious health conditions who will benefit from healthful food interventions," said Paul.

Roots Food Foundation , the philanthropic arm of Roots Food Group, will be working with The Chris Paul Family Foundation to donate 'Food Is Medicine' products to underserved communities and individuals in need of healthy, unprocessed food.

'Food is Medicine' refers to a spectrum of health and wellness interventions that recognize and respond to the critical link between nutrition and chronic diseases. Interventions consist of healthful foods that are tailored to meet the specific needs of individuals living with or at risk for serious health conditions, such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease and hypercholesterolemia.

ROOTS FOOD GROUP is a mission-driven technology, healthcare, philanthropic and food company that believes in creating healthy outcomes through 'Food is Medicine'. The company manufactures and distributes high quality, earth made, medically tailored food products to healthcare companies and affiliated systems, communities, and direct to the consumer to address the epidemic of chronic disease and other medical conditions. www.RootsFoodGroup.com

ROOTS FOOD FOUNDATION is the philanthropic arm of Roots Food Group that focuses on policy, education, and providing an integral piece of the company's mission. For every 10 meals sold, the foundation donates meals and food to underserved communities and programs assisting those in need. www.rootsfoodfoundation.org

THE CHRIS PAUL FAMILY FOUNDATION is a leading philanthropic organization that strives to positively impact individuals and their families by leveling the playing field in the areas of education, sports and life. The foundation uses its platform to provide resources that enrich and strengthen underserved communities across the country, as well as develop young leaders nationally and globally. www.chrispaulfamilyfoundation.org

Contact:

Roots Food Group

Nikki Pesusich

nikki@rootsfoodgroup.com

818.788.7650

(PRNewsfoto/Roots Food Group)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Roots Food Group