SHANGHAI, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 18, 2021, the Financial Times released the ranking of the world's top 100 EMBA programs in 2021, in which the Antai College of Economics and Management of Shanghai Jiao Tong University ranked 10th in the world. Antai EMBA performed brilliantly in the most concerned career progress index, ranking third for average alumnus salary in the world, among top 5 for consecutive 3 years and climbing up steadily, and the salary increase has ranked 1st in the world for two consecutive years.

SJTU Antai EMBA Ranked 10th Worldwide in FT EMBA Ranking 2021

With strong faculty and advantageous disciplines, SJTU Antai provides targeted training programs for students in different development periods, to meet the comprehensive development of each unique individual with three-dimensional curriculum platform, all-round practice platform, multi-level training platform and lifelong learning platform. In this EMBA ranking, the career progress index ranking at the forefront of the world once again proved the achievements of Antai in the cultivation of innovative talents. In the global MBA rankings released by QS in 2021, SJTU Antai MBA program ranked 31st in the world and 1st in China for entrepreneurship MBA. Since October 2020, eight EMBA alumni enterprises have been successfully listed, including Shengjian Environment, Zhang Xiao Quan, Hengshuai, Mustang Battery and so on.

In 2018, Antai, which has passed its centenary, found the Industry Research Institute of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, promoting a virtuous circle among practice, theory and teaching and providing "Antai Proposal" for global management practice. So far, 33 industry research teams have been established in key areas focusing on the national economy and people's livelihood, gradually forming mature industry research paths and producing diversified research results. In addition, it has integrated industry practice deeply and created an Industry Community Class by cross-college, cross-project, cross-disciplinary and cross-industry-university-research means.

As one of the earliest EMBA programs in China, the SJTU Antai EMBA program will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2022. Antai EMBA keeps on upgrading the curriculum system. The new version 6.0 of curriculum system will help industry leaders empower business practice with 4 learning modules, 5 curriculum directions, 8 global classrooms and 30+ industry ecosystems. By integrating regional development practices and dynamic cities deeply, it focuses on the topics such as policy frontier in Beijing, financial technology in Shanghai, venture capital investment ecosystem in Shenzhen, free trade zone empowerment in Haikou and pivot for "Belt and Road" initiative in Sichuan and Chongqing, and created a series of "learning and traveling the world" brand events. Rooted in China, it builds an open cooperation platform and opens national classes. Facing the students from the countries along the "Belt and Road" and the excellent students from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, it set up the Scholarship, to cultivate more excellent senior management talents for those countries and regions.

