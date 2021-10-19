Deloitte and AuditBoard Announce Strategic Alliance to Drive Greater Risk and Controls Compliance Efficiencies, Reduce Risk, and Extract More Value from SOX and Internal Audit Programs

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte & Touche LLP, a leader in providing audit, assurance and risk, and financial advisory services to public and private companies, and AuditBoard Inc., the innovative cloud-based platform for audit, risk, and compliance management, today announced a strategic alliance in conjunction with "Audit & Beyond 2021," AuditBoard's User Conference, taking place Oct. 19-21 at Terranea Resort in Los Angeles, California.

As used in this document,

The alliance brings together AuditBoard's cloud-based, integrated suite of audit, risk, and compliance solutions with Deloitte's controls advisory and Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) and internal control over financial reporting professional advisory services to provide streamlined risk management, SOX compliance, internal audit, and controls management to clients.

The rapid and unprecedented pace of change — and lingering impact brought on by the pandemic — has raised concerns of increased regulation and compliance requirements. Emerging technologies, regulatory changes, and talent model shifts introduce new risks that need to be managed.

AuditBoard's integrated audit, risk, and compliance solutions connect risk, and centralize and streamline SOX and internal audit workflow, testing, and reporting in a single platform, bringing together internal audit teams, IT compliance teams, external auditors, process owners, and executives to help enterprises automate, effectively manage, collaborate, and report on risk and control data in real time.

Deloitte works with organizations to help them modernize, automate, and ingrain financial governance from the executive board level and senior management level to the execution of transactions while still managing the total cost of compliance. Leveraging emerging technologies to help organizations shift the focus of their controls function from hindsight to foresight, Deloitte's suite of tech-enabled services can help executives gain a better understanding of their current state of controls, spot trends, identify opportunities, and change behavior.

Few, if any, compliance requirements surpass the governance, risk and controls challenges presented to companies than those within the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. Deloitte provides SOX-related services for any SOX program stage, from IPO and SPAC readiness to modernization and optimization of existing end-to-end SOX programs. For private companies planning an IPO or SPAC, Deloitte can assist with building a SOX readiness program that works for most organizations. For existing issuers, Deloitte can help organizations modernize their program through operating model transformation, process enhancement, and technology enablement. An optimized SOX program can deliver critical benefits, including enhanced quality, increased effectiveness and efficiency, deeper insights, and may reduce the total cost of compliance.

"This strategic alliance combines the power of our audit, risk, and compliance platform with Deloitte's deep audit and advisory domain experience, providing extended value to our shared customers," AuditBoard President and CEO Scott Arnold said. "We put our customers at the center of everything we do, and this exciting relationship is another example of how we're working to elevate and empower them, in collaboration with one of the most respected names in the industry."

"Internal controls compliance is more than just achieving the baseline. It should extract value," said Lindsay Rosenfeld, managing director and Governance, Risk and Controls service offering leader within Deloitte & Touche LLP's Accounting Advisory & Transformation Services practice. "Our professional services integrate with AuditBoard's advanced audit, risk and compliance management technology to provide more effective and efficient solutions for our clients," said Ashok Parmar, partner within Deloitte & Touche LLP's Accounting Advisory & Transformation Services practice.

About AuditBoard

AuditBoard transforms how audit, risk, and compliance professionals manage today's dynamic risk landscape with a modern connected platform that engages the front lines, surfaces the risks that matter, and drives better strategic decision-making. More than 25% of the Fortune 500 leverage AuditBoard to move their businesses forward with greater clarity and agility. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2 and Gartner Peer Insights, and was recently ranked as one of the 100 fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte. To learn more, visit AuditBoard.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 345,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com .

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

AuditBoard

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Deloitte; AuditBoard Inc.