IVX Health Opens Three New Infusion Centers in Jacksonville, Providing a Safe, Private Option for Patients with Complex Chronic Conditions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IVX Health, a national provider of infusion and injection therapy for patients with multiple sclerosis, Crohn's disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and other complex chronic conditions, today announced the opening of three new centers in the Jacksonville metropolitan area. Conveniently located in the communities of Mandarin, Avondale, and Tinseltown, IVX Health offers patients an alternative to hospital-based infusions – with the same high-quality standards and safety protocols. IVX Health reimagines the traditional experience for infusion patients with amenities such as guaranteed private suites that allow for proper social distancing and convenient locations often only a few miles from home or work.

Now more than ever, patients are becoming better informed advocates over their healthcare decisions. In particular, the COVID-19 pandemic has influenced many patients to move their infusions from the hospital setting to an outpatient center. Many referring specialists and affiliated health systems have since partnered with IVX to ensure a safe, convenient option for their patients.

IVX Health centers are intentionally designed to meet the unique needs of those with complex chronic conditions. Unlike the hospital setting, IVX patients park directly in front of the center, and every patient is guaranteed a private suite – with flat screen TVs, high-speed Wi-Fi, and complimentary snacks. Patients can also weave care into their normal routine, as IVX centers are open 7AM-7PM every weekday and on Saturdays.

"Our talented team of clinicians are eager to redefine the care experience for patients across Jacksonville," said Dr. Andrew Lasher, Chief Medical Officer at IVX Health. "As always, we maintain an industry-leading 1:3 nurse-to-patient ratio, ensuring Jacksonville patients will receive the same high-quality, personalized care that has made IVX Health the gold standard in infusion care."

"We are excited for IVX Health to join the Jacksonville healthcare community," said Doug Ghertner, CEO of IVX Health. "Providing exceptional care to patients is our top priority. I'm really proud of the consistently positive responses we receive from those patients – evidenced by our world-class 97 Net Promoter Score. We know when patients choose, they most often choose IVX Health, and we are truly grateful for their support."

In 2021, IVX Health has achieved record milestones for opening new centers, caring for new patients, and entering new states. IVX Health currently has over 50 infusion centers operating across 16 markets in the United States. IVX Health was also named to the prestigious Modern Healthcare Best Places to Work list for a third consecutive year.

Jacksonville Market Presence

Avondale 4509 Saint Johns Ave., Suite 4 Jacksonville, FL 32210 (904) 339-7335 Mandarin 10400 San Jose Blvd., Suite 13 Jacksonville, FL 32257 (904) 339-7332 Tinseltown 9734 Deer Lake Ct., Suite 6 Jacksonville, FL 32246 (904) 339-7341

About IVX Health

IVX Health is a national provider of infusion and injection therapy for those with complex chronic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis and other conditions.

IVX Health's national footprint of outpatient infusion centers are conveniently located in the communities where patients live and work. IVX Health's experience-first model includes amenities such as flexible appointment scheduling with evening and weekend availability, guaranteed private suites, high-speed Wi-Fi, flat screen TVs with streaming TV and movies, and comfortable recliners with room for guests. For more information on IVX Health and its existing locations, visit www.ivxhealth.com.

