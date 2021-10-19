Nexii recognized at World's Leading Responsible Business Awards - Winning Reuters Product Innovation Award

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexii Building Solutions (Nexii) has been recognized by the Reuters Events 12th Annual Responsible Business Awards, celebrating international leadership in sustainable business.

Nexii was selected as the winner in a new, highly competitive category, Product or Service Innovation, for its revolutionary green building products. Fellow finalists in this category included Chipotle Mexican Grill, Walgreens and Moody's, while Nexii's partner, Trane Technologies, took home the Business Transformation Award.

This year, over 600 entrants applied for the Reuters Awards, including submissions from Amazon, Samsung, Coca-Cola, Virgin, Burberry, Nestle, Deloitte and many other global brands. In choosing Nexii for this prestigious award, judges commented they were "impressed to see such scalable innovation...for a key sector where impact is important, and there is a lot of opportunity ahead."

The construction industry is the world's largest contributor to solid waste, and buildings are the No. 1 source of climate pollution, accounting for 39 percent of emissions globally. Yet new construction continues apace: 1Over the next four decades, the equivalent of 500 New York Cities will be built around the world as cities grow dramatically. Nexii's sustainable concrete alternative, Nexiite, significantly improves on the construction industry's status quo.

Nexiite is used to create sustainable, disaster-resilient buildings and retrofits with reduced emissions, up to 75 percent shorter build times and near-zero on-site waste. Nexiite is used to create Nexii Panels for use in airtight, non-toxic commercial, industrial and residential buildings, resulting in up to 33 percent less embodied carbon. Nexii products are precision manufactured off-site and rapidly assembled on-site, reducing build times and construction costs.

"I am absolutely thrilled and humbled to accept the Reuters Responsible Business Award for Product and Service Innovation on behalf of the Nexii team," said Stephen Sidwell, Nexii CEO. "It's an honor to be in this category with some truly incredible companies. We are proud of our accomplishments in the area of sustainable building products, our work to change the construction industry and our mission to build a vibrant future for people and the planet."

Nexii is growing rapidly as it aims to revolutionize the construction industry; last month, it became the fastest Canadian company to ever reach unicorn status. Nexiite has recently been used for a first-of-its-kind sustainably built Starbucks, in which the outer walls and roof were constructed in six days and reduced the store's emissions by 30 percent; and in projects for clients including Popeyes and A&W Restaurants.

Nexii Building Solutions Inc. (Nexii) is a green construction technology company that is committed to building a vibrant future for people and the planet. Nexii designs and manufactures high-performance buildings and green building products that are sustainable, cost-efficient and resilient in the face of climate change. The Nexii System also significantly reduces construction timelines, enabling the rapid development of green buildings across North America. Nexii is suited for industrial / commercial / institutional, mixed-use, multi-family residential and single-family homes, as well as for the green retrofit market.

1 According to an article published by the UN News in 2017, "Time running out for construction sector to cut energy use, meet climate goals – UN"

