U.S. Legal Support Announces AI-Powered Document Translation Services, Expanding and Expediting Service Capabilities for Law Firms, Insurance Carriers and Corporations Worldwide

HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Legal Support, the nation's leading provider of litigation support services, today announced the addition of AI-powered translation services into their full suite of litigation support solutions. Leveraging the power of machine translation technologies, U.S. Legal Support can expedite translations for documents of all sizes with a powerful combination of efficiency, accuracy, affordability and security. Frequently translated materials include legal documents and contracts, employee handbooks and training materials, financial statements, real estate documents, immigration documents, WhatsApp and text message conversations, birth and death certificates, multimedia formats and more.

Ideal for large documents or high-volume business matters, machine translation provides fast, quality translations in less time and at a fraction of the cost associated with traditional translation methodologies.

"We are extremely excited to offer machine translation services. Our clients have a need for fast, high-quality and secure document translations," shared Ninette Caneda, Division President of Interpreting, Translation and Transcription at U.S. Legal Support. "Machine translation is incredibly efficient, providing translations that are about 90% accurate in a matter of hours – minutes, even. For large volumes of content, it helps categorize content by subject matter and relevance, aiding teams in determining which documents may need post editing by a human translator for a certified, 100% accurate translation. With the introduction of this service, we look forward to continuing to support our clients' litigation and business needs with cutting-edge technology and best-in-class support."

Machine translation (MT) is the process in which software translates text from one language to another automatically, without human intervention. Modeled after the neural networks in the human brain, machine translation uses learning techniques to teach itself how to translate and continually improves its knowledge base to increase performance and create high-quality translations.

U.S. Legal Support offers AI-powered translations for the following language pairs:

Spanish to English

English to Spanish

Chinese to English

English to Chinese

Arabic to English

French to English

Korean to English

English to Korean

Hebrew to English

Portuguese to English

For documents that require certified translations, U.S. Legal Support has a stateside human translation team who can provide 100% accurate translations in more than 200 languages. Their language professionals are well versed in the slang, terminology and nuances of regional dialects as well as knowledgeable in legal terminology and "specialty language," including financial, intellectual property, medical and pharmaceutical content to ensure the most accurate translation.

U.S. Legal Support employs unrivaled security, ensuring highly sensitive case and client data is protected by full-spectrum, robust security that meets best practices. Unlike public translation sites online, all files are transmitted with end-to-end encryption via U.S. Legal Support's HIPAA compliant and SOC 2 Type II certified Client Portal, keeping data secure and confidential.

About U.S. Legal Support

As one of the leading providers of litigation services, U.S. Legal Support is the only litigation support company that provides a full suite of court reporting solutions, record retrieval, interpreting & translations, trial services and transcription services to law firms, major corporations and insurance companies nationwide. U.S. Legal Support offers on-demand access to 12,000+ offices in more than 2,700 cities across the United States with in-person, remote and hybrid service capabilities. For more information about U.S. Legal Support, visit the company's website at: www.uslegalsupport.com.

