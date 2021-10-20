Hino Trucks Ushers In Third Generation Of Vehicle Connectivity

NOVI, Mich., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hino Trucks is raising the bar once again in customer ownership experience with the introduction of Hino Edge, the company's all-new, third generation connected vehicle solution. Hino Edge synergizes the digital connection between the fleet customer, dealer network, Telematics Service Providers (TSP's), and Hino Ultimate Support Center, to provide customers a competitive edge. This powerful solution replaces Hino Insight and is included on qualifying 22MY and newer Hino conventional trucks as standard equipment.

Hino customers will receive five years of complimentary access to Edge's fleet management web portal and mobile hub app named Hino Ultimate. The fully integrated connectivity ecosystem delivers vehicle location tracking, a live fleet performance dashboard, vehicle health monitoring including real time fault notifications with severity ratings, simplified service experience with case communication, and the flexibility to add-on a third party advanced telematics service from one of Hino Trucks preferred partners.

Dominik Beckman, Director of Marketing, Dealer Operations, and Connected Vehicle shared, "The enhanced suite of capabilities from Hino Edge and the wealth of assistance it provides are key advantages to our customers through unmatched operational efficiencies. Then there is the new addition of the Hino Ultimate app, putting real-time actionable information in the palm of your hand. It's the complete solution customers are asking for and we are excited to deliver!"

Hino Trucks has partnered with top Telematics Service Providers to easily integrate business systems with Edge. Customers may elect to have vehicle data directly sent to the TSP of their choice - saving the cost of purchasing telematics equipment and increasing the wealth of vehicle information accessible by TSP's, enabling higher value reporting. Current partners include GeoTab, MiX Telematics and Samsara with more TSP's being added. "Each one of these companies provides strategic enablement for a more connected and efficient vehicle helping customers gain greater clarity to make better business decisions," commented Rachel Suttle, Connected Vehicle Program Manager.

Hino has partnered with T-Mobile to deliver the communication speed, capability, and reliability needed today. Now, Hino customers will benefit from T-Mobile's unmatched combination of network quality and portfolio of resources that go beyond convenience into critical, real-time vehicle communication and business empowering solutions. And, with T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network, Hino will be able to meet the needs of customers as technology advances and the demands on connectivity continue to increase.

"Looking to the future, Hino Edge opens up incredible synergy opportunities through on- and off- vehicle partner integrations with the potential to transform customer ownership experience in ways unimaginable today," concluded Beckman.

About Hino Trucks:

Hino Trucks, a Toyota Group Company, manufactures, sells, and services a lineup of Class 4-8 commercial trucks in the United States. Hino Trucks is the premier heavy & medium duty nameplate in the United States with a product lineup that offers fully connected vehicles with low total cost of ownership, superior fuel economy, unmatched reliability and maneuverability and the most comprehensive bundle of standard features in the market. Headquartered in Novi, Michigan, Hino has a network of over 230 dealers nationwide committed to achieving excellence in the ultimate ownership experience. Learn more about Hino Trucks at http://www.hino.com or follow us on Facebook, Linkedin, Twitter and YouTube

