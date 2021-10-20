Innoviz Sets Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call for Wednesday, November 10 at 9:00 a.m. ET

Innoviz Sets Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call for Wednesday, November 10 at 9:00 a.m. ET

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviz Technologies (Nasdaq: INVZ), a technology leader of high-performance, solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software, will host a conference call and webinar on Wednesday, November 10 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (6:00 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss its operational and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Operational and financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Innoviz management will host the presentation from New York City. A question-and-answer session will follow management's prepared remarks.

All are invited to listen to the event by registering in advance: Here

The webinar can also be accessed by telephone through the following details:

One tap mobile:

+13017158592, 84486760489# US (Washington DC)

+13126266799, 84486760489# US (Chicago)

+97239786688, 84486760489# Israel

Join by phone:

Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US: +1 301 715 8592, +1 312 626 6799, +1 346 248 7799, +1 646 558 8656, +1 669 900 9128, +1 253 215 8782

Israel: +972 3 978 6688

Webinar ID: 84486760489

International numbers available here.

A replay of the webinar will also be available shortly after the call in the Investors section of Innoviz's website for 90 days.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz is a leading provider of technology that will put autonomous vehicles on roads, ultimately changing the world and making life better. Innoviz is the only company with LiDAR technology that can "see" better than a human driver, while also meeting the automotive industry's strict requirements for performance, safety and price. Selected by BMW for its fully electric iX autonomous car program, Innoviz's technology will be the first to be deployed in consumer vehicles. Innoviz is backed by top-tier strategic partners and investors, including SoftBank Ventures Asia, Samsung, Magna International, Aptiv, Magma Venture Partners, and others. For more information, visit www.innoviz.tech.

Contact Information

Media@innoviz-tech.com

Join the discussion: Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter

Investor Contact

Maya Lustig

Innoviz Technologies

+972 54 677 8100

Maya.Lustig@innoviz-tech.com

Gateway Investor Relations

Cody Slach or Matt Glover

(949) 574-3860

Investors@innoviz-tech.com

View original content:

SOURCE Innoviz Technologies