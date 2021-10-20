Levy Architects and Dykema Architects, Now LEVY DYKEMA

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 50 years of award-winning architecture and design, LEVY and DYKEMA have partnered to expand their brand of Texas Contemporary™ architecture and interiors in the U.S. and beyond. The expanded firm will now be known as LEVY DYKEMA, as shared in their Video Announcement .

The distinguished team of Stephen V. Levy, Bibiana B. Dykema and John R. Dykema, Jr. are principals of the expanded firm, enjoying a rich history and strong reputation of designing some of the region's most distinctive architectural work. LEVY DYKEMA bring together an award-winning team of architects, interior designers, and more.

"The expansion of LEVY DYKEMA benefits everyone - our clients, staff, and the real estate industry as a whole," says Stephen V. Levy, President and Founder of LEVY. "We offer the best of both worlds, the sophistication of a large firm and the value of personalized attention from the top," added Levy.

The LEVY DYKEMA signature Texas Contemporary™ brand of architecture is visible across the transformative Central Texas Corridor, Coastal Bend Region, and other areas across the U.S. The firm's diverse portfolio of clients includes office, retail, industrial, hospitality, healthcare, restaurant, residential, and student housing, among others.

"The expansion of LEVY DYKEMA is not only exciting, it's also the right thing to do at a time when our region and country are undergoing unprecedented growth," said Bibiana B. Dykema, AIA, Principal Architect and Interior Designer. "The expanded LEVY DYKEMA team will provide design and architecture innovation to meet the needs of our diverse and growing client base." The history of the Dykema firm was inspired by the father of Bibiana B. Dykema, renowned architect James Micic Bright, a pioneering and visionary leader in architecture for over 50 years.

"The opportunity that the expansion affords us is based on our shared values, a commitment to excellence, and the extraordinary value for our clients and our communities with a larger firm," said John R. Dykema, Jr., AIA, Principal Architect. "These guiding principles define the LEVY DYKEMA expansion."

Both Texas-based firms share an active commitment to community service, supporting various non-profit organizations in the areas of education, family, and community.

Open house events at the new offices in both Austin and Corpus Christi will be announced soon to celebrate the exciting future of LEVY DYKEMA

About LEVY DYKEMA

LEVY DYKEMA is a premier architecture firm that provides integrated products and services including interiors, purchasing, branding, and marketing. With headquarters in Austin and offices in Corpus Christi, LEVY DYKEMA creates an experience of design through a collaborative and personalized process to engage clients in every level of the process, building both strong foundational relationships and creative solutions. With a balance of innovation and sound principles, this unique experience is known as Texas Contemporary™. The design-oriented architectural firm views architecture as an art that combines beautiful interior spaces with appropriate expressive materials carefully integrated into the environment. LEVY Dykema designs structures that reflect a fresh contemporary look based on traditional design concepts and sound architectural fundamentals. Learn more at LEVYDYKEMA.com and follow LEVY DYKEMA on Facebook, LinkedIn at @LEVYDYKEMA, and Instagram at @LEVYDYKEMA.

