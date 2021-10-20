Vision Buddy Introduces First TV Focused Assistive Device for the Visually Impaired

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Buddy is a pioneering Silicon Valley startup with one central goal of assisting the visually impaired and helping them improve their quality of life. Our headset is the world's first ultra-simple television watching system for the visually impaired. In addition, there is a digital magnifier to help perform simple day-to-day tasks as well as reading. For more information on how it works, visit https://getvisionbuddy.com/. The company formed just over a year ago and has already partnered with the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB), Veteran Affairs, and Vision Australia among a nationwide network of dealers including some of the top low vision optometrists in the country.

Vision Buddy is improving the lives of people all over the world dealing with various eye conditions.

With our TV mode, the Vision Buddy Hub can be connected to any existing TV setup and stream HD quality video directly inside the headset with the ability to be up to 40 feet away. Proprietary algorithms enhance the image quality and colors for a low-vision person to see almost 10x better so they are able to enjoy their favorite TV shows again.

The second mode of the headset includes a digital magnifier that assists with tasks such as setting the thermostat, operating a microwave, and reading medicine labels etc. The third and final mode is an Advanced Optical Character Recognition (OCR) system which allows you to read aloud newspapers, books, menus, and medicine labels.

Vision Buddy has helped people all over the world dealing with various eye conditions such as macular degeneration, Retinitis, Glaucoma, and Stargardt disease. This headset is a concept turned into reality by three entrepreneurs with diverse expertise and experience to help improve the lives of the visually impaired. The three founders of the company are:

Zarak (Zack) Afridi – Co-CEO with 15 years of expertise in business development, strategic partnership, and low vision.

Abdul Zalil – Co-CEO 15 years of experience in helping startups and enterprise companies with product development and operations.

D. Emmanuel Feinsmith – CTO with over 30 years in software R&D, conceptualization, architecture and AR/ VR

Here at Vision Buddy, we are just getting started. With this innovative state-of-the-art device, we as a company see a clear and bright future ahead.

