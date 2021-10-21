Area 1 Security and SolCyber Partner to Deliver the Only Managed Preemptive Cloud Email Security to the Midmarket Area 1 Selected as the Email Security Provider for SolCyber's Curated MSSP Technology Stack

SAN MATEO, Calif. and DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Area 1 Security has been selected as the primary cloud email security provider for all customers of SolCyber, the first modern MSSP for the midmarket. Area 1's industry-first preemptive cloud email security stops phishing campaigns 24 days (on average) before they launch — keeping inboxes clean of threats that cause 95% of cybersecurity incidents.

Area 1 Security (PRNewsfoto/Area 1 Security)

Area 1 has been selected as the email security provider for customers of SolCyber, the midmarket's first modern MSSP.

The SolCyber and Area 1 partnership brings best-in-class email protection to midsize organizations, which are increasingly targeted by phishing attacks. According to a recent survey by RSM US LLP in partnership with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, 45% of mid-market executives said that social engineering attacks were successful last year — despite 90% of their organizations providing security awareness training. Additionally, 33% of mid-market executives disclosed that they experienced a ransomware attack or demand in 2020.

The implications for mid-market organizations — which typically have fewer in-house resources and specialty expertise compared to larger organizations —are significant and costly. In fact, of the mid-market businesses that have experienced a cyberattack, 63% are unable to resume normal business operations for over a month.

In one 12-month period, Area 1 Security prevented more than half a billion dollars in direct losses for its customers, including some of the world's largest healthcare, financial services, retail and consumer goods brands. Its cloud-scale solution is one of the core components in SolCyber's Foundational offering, a simple-to-implement curated technology stack, which also includes endpoint with EDR capabilities, lateral movement detection, and active directory and admin exploitation prevention.

"We're very excited about our partnership with Area 1 Security. They have an amazing web crawling infrastructure that gives early warning protection that really matters to our customers. It's not often you can find a preemptive security technology that really works, and provides immediate value," said SolCyber CEO Scott McCrady. "Our customers want to stop ransomware and other cyber threats to their businesses. Period. But they typically don't have the time or resources to build a mature security posture on their own. Area 1 fits seamlessly into our Foundational Coverage, it deploys in minutes and is highly scalable, accelerating our customers' time to realize true value."

"We are thrilled to partner with a modern MSSP with an extremely user-friendly model. Like Area 1, SolCyber is committed to making it easy for organizations of all sizes to deploy best-in-class cloud-based security," said Steve Pataky, chief revenue officer of Area 1 Security. "We look forward to getting all of SolCyber's customers to INBOX.CLEAN™ — an inbox free of ever-evolving threats that defraud companies of data, dollars and brand confidence."

To learn more, visit https://solcyber.com/contact/ and https://www.area1security.com/try-area1.

About SolCyber

SolCyber, a ForgePoint company, is the first modern MSSP to deliver a curated stack of enterprise strength security tools and services that are streamlined, accessible and affordable for any organization. SolCyber is disrupting the status quo, by providing a new standard of managed security services that work to reduce cyber risk, wastage and complexity. We believe in a secure environment for all. For more information about SolCyber, visit solcyber.com or follow us at @SolCyberMss or on LinkedIn.

About Area 1 Security

Area 1 Security is the only company that preemptively stops Business Email Compromise, malware, ransomware and targeted phishing attacks. By focusing on the earliest stages of an attack, Area 1 stops phish — the root cause of 95 percent of breaches — 24 days (on average) before they launch. Area 1 also offers the cybersecurity industry's first and only performance-based pricing model, Pay-per-Phish.

Area 1 is trusted by government agencies and Fortune 500 enterprises across financial services, healthcare, critical infrastructure and other industries, to preempt targeted phishing attacks, improve their cybersecurity posture, and change outcomes.

Area 1 is a Certified Microsoft Partner, and Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Security. To learn more, visit www.area1security.com, follow us on LinkedIn, or subscribe to the Phish of the Week newsletter.

PR Contacts:

Elaine Dzuba

pr@area1security.com

Hwei Oh

hoh@solcyber.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Area 1 Security