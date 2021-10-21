eInfochips launches Smart Camera Reference Design based on the Qualcomm Vision Intelligence Platform using the Qualcomm QCS610 and Qualcomm QCS410 processors

Reference Design based on eInfochips' proprietary IP, the re-usable camera framework, that will help accelerate product development and prototyping.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eInfochips, a leading provider of product engineering services, today announced their Camera Reference Design Kit (RDK) based on the Qualcomm® Vision Intelligence Platform using Qualcomm® QCS610 and Qualcomm® QCS410. The kit is now available to power next generation cameras.

The RDK is a ready-to-use, cost-effective, and versatile camera reference design for designing and developing advanced, smart cameras. Since the RDK leverages a reusable camera framework and is built on the Qualcomm QCS610 platform, it will accelerate the development and prototyping of vision-based intelligent connected solutions. This RDK is an ideal off-the-shelf choice for original equipment manufacturers to kick-start prototype development of next-generation cameras. The RDK supports all key camera management services including camera settings, video settings, camera control (PTZ), configuration management features.

"Over the last 25 years, eInfochips has played a role in the development of more than 500 industry-first products. We bring our vast experience of operational technology-information technology (OT-IT) integration to the fore with this camera RDK. Collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies provides early access to and strong experience on the latest Qualcomm Technologies platforms. We have also enabled the creation of multiple products leveraging powerful features of the Qualcomm Technologies processors, the neural processing engine and software development kits (SDKs). I am confident that product engineers globally will find our RDK an invaluable tool as they develop next-generation products," said Parag Mehta, chief business development officer, eInfochips

The Qualcomm QCS610 and Qualcomm QCS410 are powerful high-performance octa-core IoT system-on-chip for smart camera and artificial intelligence (AI) use cases. They are engineered to deliver powerful computing for on-device camera processing and machine learning, with exceptional power and thermal efficiency, across a wide range of IoT applications. They integrate a powerful image signal processor (ISP) and the Qualcomm® Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engine with highly optimized custom CPU, GPU and DSP for accelerated AI performance.

In addition to reference design, eInfochips also offers custom camera design services, including hardware design, firmware development, prototype, and manufacturing support. eInfochips has enabled 40-plus camera and video collaboration solutions leveraging its comprehensive multimedia expertise, state-of-the-art inhouse image tuning lab, and proficiency in integration of voice assistants such as Alexa voice and Google Assistant.

About eInfochips

eInfochips, an Arrow Electronics company, is a leading provider of digital transformation and product engineering services. With over 500-plus products developed and 40 million deployments in 140 countries, eInfochips continues to fuel technological innovations in multiple verticals.

eInfochips accelerates time to market for its customers with its expertise in the areas of IoT, AI/ML, security, sensors, wireless, cloud, and power. With collaborations across the technology spectrum, eInfochips has developed reference platforms and industry-specific solutions to enable next-generation product development and transformation.

