Lane & Associates Family Dentistry - Official Team Dentist of the Carolina Hurricanes

GARNER, N.C., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lane & Associates Family Dentistry (LAA) has partnered with the Carolina Hurricanes as the Official Team Dentist for the 2021 National Hockey League (NHL) season. As the largest dental practice in North Carolina and long-term partner of the PNC Arena, LAA is thrilled to play an essential role in supporting their home hockey team and their safety.

Hockey has the reputation of being one of the most intense contact sports and it's not uncommon for players to lose or chip teeth during play. Most players view this as a badge of honor, but recently, they are becoming more receptive and willing to protect and prevent damage to their pearly whites. LAA plans to help change the reputation of the famous "Hockey Smile."

"We're excited to protect and create the best smiles in the history of hockey!" says Dr. Lane, Chairman of the Board/Owner of LAA.

LAA's number one priority is the safety of all its patients. This partnership illustrates their commitment to providing quality dental care and raising awareness to the Hurricanes team and staff about proper dental care and sports injury prevention.

As the Official Team Dentist, LAA will have a dentist on-site at every game to triage & treat any player, both home and away, that may have an injury involving the teeth. LAA looks forward to treating the Hurricanes players, their families, and the entire PNC Arena staff. Services provided will range from preventative care to treating sports-related dental injuries. Additionally, LAA's sister company, North Carolina Oral Surgery + Orthodontics (NCOSO) , will serve as the team's Official Oral Surgeon and Orthodontist and provide a variety of surgical needs including removals, extractions, and more.

In addition to excelling in quality dentistry, LAA is actively involved in local charitable organizations and consistently organizes fun and entertaining community events. Fans attending games this season can expect to experience the same level of excitement with many in-game giveaways such as the LAA T-Shirt Toss.

For four decades, Lane and Associates Family Dentistry has been committed to offering the best comprehensive approach to dentistry, protecting and preserving the dental health of children, teenagers, and adults across North Carolina.

