MCRA Hires Melissa Paper, JD, MPA, CHC as Vice President of Healthcare Compliance

WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MCRA, LLC, a leading medical device, in-vitro diagnostics, and biologics advisory firm and clinical research organization (CRO) integrating U.S. and International Regulatory, Clinical Research, Reimbursement, Healthcare Compliance, Cybersecurity, and Quality Assurance, is pleased to announce Melissa Paper, JD, MPA, CHC has joined MCRA as Vice President of Healthcare Compliance.

Ms. Paper has 20 years of experience in healthcare ethics, compliance, and privacy. Prior to joining MCRA, Ms. Paper lead compliance programs for a variety of healthcare organizations including hospitals, physician practices, surgical centers, and urgent care centers. Ms. Paper has also led revenue cycle compliance, coding compliance and privacy compliance teams.

Ms. Paper has extensive experience with privacy and security compliance, including cybersecurity event management and HIPAA breaches involving >500 patients. Ms. Paper is a well-rounded compliance professional with experience in managing regulatory activity, at both the State and Federal level, concerns related to Stark, Anti-Kickback, EMTALA, HIPAA, CCPA, GDPR, State Privacy Laws, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and 3rd Party Risk Management.

At MCRA, Ms. Paper will provide consultation to MCRA's clients in support of healthcare compliance program design, development, and implementation, existing program evaluation and optimization services, Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) & outsourcing solutions, risk assessment and internal audits, compliance issue investigation and remediation, corporate compliance training and education, HIPAA Privacy Programs, and Privacy Officer outsourcing solutions.

David Lown, MCRA's President said "MCRA started offering healthcare compliance advisory services to our clients in 2005, as we recognized an effective compliance program is a fundamental business requirement for any healthcare organization. Given Melissa's strong compliance background and expertise, we are very happy to have her join our team, particularly in today's complex legal and regulatory environment".

Ms. Paper said, "I am excited to join the MCRA team and use my skill-set to assist dynamic healthcare clients with building their compliance culture and safeguarding their business. This will help them grow compliantly, while providing cutting edge patient care."

About MCRA, LLC: MCRA is the leading privately held independent medical device, diagnostics, and biologics advisory firm and Clinical Research Organization (CRO). MCRA delivers to its clients' industry experience at integrating five business value creators: regulatory, clinical research, reimbursement, healthcare compliance, and quality assurance to provide a dynamic, market-leading effort from concept to commercialization. MCRA's integrated application of these key value-creating initiatives provides unparalleled value for its clients. MCRA has offices in Washington, DC, Hartford, CT, and New York, NY, and serves more than 700 clients globally. Its core focus areas of therapeutic experience include orthopedics, spine, cardiovascular, diagnostic imaging, wound care, artificial intelligence, dental, general surgery, digital health, neurology, robotics, and in vitro diagnostic (IVD) devices as well as medical device cybersecurity. www.mcra.com

About Viscogliosi Brothers, LLC: Viscogliosi Brothers, LLC (VB), founded MCRA in 2004. VB is headquartered in New York City and specialized in funding venture capital, private equity, and merchant banking activities for the neuromusculoskeletal industry. VB is dedicated to financing healthcare innovation. www.vbllc.com

