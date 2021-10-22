Cisco Partners with COP26 to Support a More Inclusive and Sustainable Future

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Cisco is proud to announce its partnership with COP26 , the global climate conference taking place in Glasgow from 31 October to 12 November 2021

With the goal of increasing inclusivity and supporting resilience, Cisco will provide the technology to securely connect both those on-site, and permitted registered delegates who are unable to be onsite, through Webex

By partnering with the UK Government, Legislate for Webex will support COP26 as crucial negotiations take place between world leaders

Today, Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) proudly announces its partnership with COP26, the United Nations Climate Change conference taking place in Glasgow, UK, from 31 October to 12 November 2021. Throughout the event, Cisco technology will support inclusive debates and discussions on decisive issues for the future of our planet.

Cisco is proud to announce its partnership with COP26

For those in Glasgow, world-leading and secure Cisco networking technology will provide connectivity across the whole venue. For those joining virtually, where this is permitted for delegates unable to be onsite, Webex will connect discussions, facilitate side conversations and press conferences. To support inclusive and representative outcomes, almost all of the 3,000 anticipated physical sessions at COP26 will include a digital component, supported by Cisco Gold partner ITGL.

"Cisco is proud to be helping policymakers and their teams from around the world to join the most important climate negotiations to date. We believe that it's on all of us to ensure that the future is inclusive," said Fran Katsoudas, Chief People, Policy & Purpose Officer, Cisco. "The actions that we take to protect our planet today are foundational to achieving that mission. This is a defining moment for climate policy and the future of our planet, so we are incredibly proud to be partnering with COP26."

Legislate for Webex is a platform specifically designed to facilitate secure hybrid discussions for policymakers. Cisco's partners, ITGL and Davra, have developed a customized version of Legislate for Webex for the specific needs of COP26.

Spontaneous ad-hoc discussions can be facilitated with secured break-out Webex sessions. Live interpretation and closed captioning is also available through Legislate for Webex, supporting multilingual participation. Webex's state-of-the-art security combined with Legislate for Webex's customizable nature makes it the ideal platform to host the COP26 future-defining talks.

To help provide a seamless connectivity experience for up to 25,000 in-person attendees over two weeks, Cisco will be providing state-of-the-art, secure networking technologies, embedded with powerful visibility and network intelligence from Cisco ThousandEyes. All networking technology used for the event will be repurposed to ensure no equipment is wasted.

COP President-Designate Alok Sharma said: "I am delighted to welcome Cisco to the COP26 family as a Partner for the UN climate conference taking place in Glasgow. We are committed to hosting a safe and secure in-person summit and our work with Cisco is a vital part of this. I look forward to working with Cisco and all our Partners ahead of the summit as we ensure a successful and inclusive COP26."

Wendy Mars, President, Cisco Europe, Middle East, Africa and Russia added "Cisco has developed the most inclusive platform for participants of meetings and events to interact, whether they are attending in-person or virtually. We are extremely proud of our team and partners in Europe who have been working to deliver the most secure and inclusive experience for COP26, home to the most important climate negotiations. Our technology and innovations are a critical part of the green and digital transition that will contribute to an inclusive sustainable future for all."

