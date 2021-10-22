TrueCar to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results in Inaugural Stockholder Letter on November 3 Live conference call will occur on November 4 at 9:00 a.m. ET

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc., (NASDAQ:TRUE) will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 after market close, in its inaugural stockholder letter that will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at ir.truecar.com. The company will also issue a press release containing a link to the stockholder letter, once it is available.

Mike Darrow, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jantoon Reigersman, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, November 4 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the call will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of TrueCar's website.

TrueCar Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call details:

Date: Thursday, November 4, 2021 Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6:00 a.m. Pacific Time) Dial-In: 1-877-870-4263 (domestic) 1-412-317-0790 (international) Webcast: Investor Relations section of TrueCar's website at ir.truecar.com

A replay of the call may be accessed the same day from Thursday, November 4, 2021 until Thursday, November 11, 2021 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and entering the replay pin number: 10155284.

An archived version of the call will also be available upon completion on the Investor Relations section of TrueCar's website at ir.truecar.com.

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables auto buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new and used cars – all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great auto buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with an office in Austin, Texas.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com , and follow us on Facebook or Twitter. TrueCar media line: +1-844-469-8442 (US toll-free) | Email: pr@truecar.com

